Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Funny Bloopers From Their Action Film 'Mr & Mrs Smith'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most popular celebrity couples when they were married. Since both celebrities are successful film stars, they have also played characters in the same movies. Similarly, Mr & Mrs Smith is one of the most popular films where the two can be seen in the same frame.

Mr & Mrs Smith bloopers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were not together while they started shooting for the film. At that time, Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. Jolie had filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton. In 2006, she spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed that they began developing feelings for each other after they met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith. They surely enjoyed each other’s company which can be seen in a number of behind-the-scenes clips from their 2005 action movie. The video has been released on the popular internet streaming site, YouTube. Here’s a blooper video from the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith.

The video shows how Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are enjoying each other’s company while shooting for their action film. The video shows one of the most popular scenes where both, Mr and Mrs Smith come to know the truth that their partners are secret agents of rival agencies. The video also shows how the two actors would often burst into laughter while they were in the middle of shooting a scene. Be it a small conversation or an action sequence between Mr and Mrs Smith, the two would often burst into laughter.

More about Brad Pitt

On the professional end, Brad Pitt was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. With this film, Brad made a great come back giving an effortless performance in this action-comedy that won a number of prestigious awards. The film was a huge success and it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing at the Oscars. Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for this film. The film stars some of the most talented faces of the industry including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Mike Moh.

