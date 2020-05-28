Fight Club released back in 1999 and the film was a huge success. The story revolves around the life of an insomniac who encounters a soap salesman who is quite the opposite of him in terms of character. Soon, things start to spiral down and gives rise to something sinister. The film was directed by David Fincher and went on to win many accolades.

Brad Pitt & Edward Norton's 'Fight Club', reasons to watch the cult classic film

Why should you watch it?

The direction of Fight Club was spectacular according to some fans. The camera angles and the story match well right from the beginning. The audience, despite getting engaged in the film, does notice something sinister all along. The big reveal comes in later on, however, the entire process of storytelling is something one cannot miss.

The performances in terms of acting done by Edward Norton and Brad Pitt was equally appreciated by fans. The role of an insomniac and a mentally tired person is perfectly played by Edward. Norton delivers an amazing performance which is convincing and fun to watch.

Brad Pitt plays a salesman and a polar opposite of the character played by Edward Norton. The two cross paths and things begin to change from thereon. The careless and savage character played by Brad Pitt is quite convincing to the point that it does not give out the twist and holds the secret till the very end.

The narrative of the film too was something exceptional, according to many. The story highlighted a “Fight Club” where people could come and release their anger on each other by physically harming each other. Therefore, people who were fed up of their lives and needed to vent out joined the Fight Club. These series of events are portrayed beautifully by the director who was appreciated for it.

Film's achievements

Fight Club received an Academy Award for the best sound editing among several other awards, such as the MTV movie awards for the best fight sequences, the Guild Award for best costume design and so on. The movie has been rated 8.8/10 on IMDB and several other popular sites rate it on the higher end of the scale. Many reviewers praised the film when it had released in 1999 and appreciated the intricate detailing highlighted throughout the film.

In its opening weekend, Fight Club opened with 11 million dollars, according to a news portal. The film reportedly earned over $100 million at the box office worldwide, making it one of the biggest R rated movies from 1999.

