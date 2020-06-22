Brad Pitt And Jolie Were In Pune During The Shooting Of A Mighty Heart; Here's More Trivia

Brad Pitt has produced many movies under his production banner out of which The Departed, 12 Years a Slave and Moonlight even received academy awards for best picture. Take a look at one such movie titled A Mighty Heart where Brad Pitt acted as a producer and his then-partner Angelina Jolie played the role of the main protagonist in the film. The movie is based on the memoir by Marianne Pearl who was the wife of the slain journalist Danielle Pearl. Take a look at some interesting trivia that might intrigue you more about the film.

The story is based on the life of American journalist Daniel Pearl who was kidnapped and then murdered by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The film was co-produced by Pitt's company along with Revolution Films. It is directed by Michael Winterbottom with a screenplay by John Orloff.

Brad Pitt's movie trivia: 'A mighty Heart' inspiration

Brad Pitt revealed in an interview with an entertainment portal that he got inspired to capture Marianne pearl's story on the silver screen after he saw her interview. He mentioned that he saw an interview by Marianne on TV while the search for her husband was going on, which inspired him to bring her story to a larger platform.

Jolie was not the first choice for the role of Marianne Pearl

According to IMDb, rumour has it actor Jennifer Aniston was apparently scheduled to play the main protagonist in the film. The role later went to Angelina Jolie.

Jolie and Pitt came to Pune for A Mighty Heart shooting

During the shooting of A Mighty Heart, the crew of the film along with Pitt and a few of his family members actually arrived at Pune. This included their production unit as well. Apparently they took few bungalows on rent for the shooting of the film on Baner Road. Pune was reportedly chosen for the film shooting as the landscape was similar to the Karachi locations where Marianne Pearl actually spent one month before she actually learnt about Daniel Pearl's kidnapping. They stayed for a month in Pune during the shoot of the film.

Irrfan Khan did not get a Visa for Pakistan

Irrfan Khan apparently wasn't able to get a visa for his visit to Pakistan for shooting the film. He played Zeeshan Kazmi, the Karachi Police Chief in the movie A Mighty Heart. Since the movie was majorly shot in India, Pakistan and France, Irrfan Khan, who was slated to go to Karachi, Pakistan for his role, wasn't allowed for a Pakistan visa.

Jolie and Will Patton reunited

Angelina Jolie reunited with actor Will Patton in A Mighty Heart after they played opposite each other in the action film Gone in 60 Seconds in the 2000s.

