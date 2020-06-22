Brad Pitt's Golden Globe-awarded And Nominated Movies To Binge-watch; See List

Brad Pitt is one of the Hollywood actors who is known for doing substantial roles. His movies have always had a sense of uniqueness to them. Apart from being a talented actor, Brad Pitt's movies as a producer have also seen a lot of public appreciation as well. Take a look at all the Brad Pitt movies for which the Fight Club actor received awards and nominations in The Golden Globes awards.

Brad Pitt's movies that won awards & nominations

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Winner

Brad Pitt received the Best supporting actor award in 2020 for his role in the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt plays the role of Cliff Booth who is a stuntman and friend to Rick Dalton played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The two battle to find fame and success in the 1960's Los Angeles. The film also takes interesting turns when Rick's neighbour happens to be Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski.

12 years a slave - Winner

Brad Pitt received the Best Picture award for the movie 12 Years a Slave which released in 2014. Brad Pitt had acted as well as acted as one of the producers of the film. The period drama shows the life of a slave in 1853 where one free African-American man is kidnapped and sold into slavery. Brad Pitt plays the role of Samuel Bass who helps the character named Solomon Northup free away from the chains of slavery.

The Big Short - Nominee

Brad Pitt plays the role of the main protagonist in the movie titled The Big Short. The movie received the best picture nominations at the Golden Globes as well. Helmed by director Adam McKay, the movie stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. The story takes place during the mid-2000s, where some experts observe the instability in the housing markets and uncover the flaws and ongoing corruption.

Money Ball - Nominee

Brad Pitt received the awards for Best Picture and Best Actor at the Golden Globes. The film is directed by Bennett Miller and stars Pitt along with Robin Wright and Jonah Hill. Pitt also won an academy award for this film. Moneyball is said to be based on a true story where the movie revolves around the life of Oakland A's GM Billy Bean, who finds an advantage in baseball and attempts to win the game on a global platform.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button - Nominee

Brad Pitt received the nominations for the best actor for this movie. The film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is undeniably the most unique love story films that Pitt has ever done. The film tells the story of the lives of Daisy and Benjamin Button where Daisy discovers that Benjamin actually suffers from a rare ageing disorder where he ages backwards. Cate Blanchett plays the role of Daisy who is Pitt's partner in the film.

