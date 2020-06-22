Brad Pitt Can't Control His Laughter In This Blooper Video From 'Moneyball'; Watch

Moneyball is a biographical sports drama film helmed by Bennett Miller. It stars Brad Pitt as Billy Beane along with Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, Chris Pratt, Stephan Bishop, Reed Diamond, Brent Jennings among others. Released in 2011, it received much acclaim from the critics as well as the audiences. Check out a behind-the-scenes video from the movie.

BTS video from Moneyball

In a blooper video shared on a YouTube channel, the Moneyball led Brad Pitt is seen laughing. The 3:11 minutes video has Pitt trying to control his laugher but fails every time. Jonah Hill’s voice can be heard as he is trying to tell his co-star to focus on the scene and be serious.

Pitt cracks up every time when Hill says his line. For a moment, he controls his chuckling but again busts into laughter. The Fury star can be seen wiping his tears, indicating how hard he laughed. Brad even blames Jonah for making him laugh who then says that he is just getting ready for the scene. The video ends with Pitt saying 'go'.

In the actual scene, Jonah Hill as Peter Brand is telling Brad Pitt’s Billy Beane about a player Jeremy Giambi. Peter shows a clip to Billy in which Jeremy is seen running to be saved from getting out, but falls down on the ground with everyone laughing on him. Billy gets a bid upset as people are laughing.

Moneyball is based on 2003’s nonfiction novel of the same name by Michael Lewis. An account of the Oakland Athletics baseball team's 2002 season and their general manager Billy Beane's attempts to assemble a competitive team. In the film, Beane played by Brad Pitt and assistant GM Peter Brand played by Jonah Hill, faces a problem of limited franchise budget for players.

They build a team of undervalued talent by taking a sophisticated sabermetric approach to scouting and analysing players. Moneyball was a box office success with being nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Pitt and Best Supporting Actor for Hill.

