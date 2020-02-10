Oscars 2020: Andy Samberg Jokes That It Took Him 17 Years To Grow His Beard

American actor Andy Samberg is known best for his comic timing. He always manages to make everyone laugh with his antiques and words. The actor attended the Oscars 2020 and tickled the funny bones of the fans with his epic interview at the red carpet.

Andy Samberg and his beard

Andy Samberg worked very hard on his new beard, thank you very much: “I’ve been growing this for the past 17 years. It finally paid off.” #VFOscars pic.twitter.com/6HBKFyZ9nZ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 10, 2020

Andy Samberg was asked some questions on the red carpet by one of the leading entertainment and fashion magazines. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor was asked about his new look. He sported a beard, which was unique to Andy since the actor was always seen clean-shaven previously. The actor talked about how he has been growing the beard since the past 17 years. He said that his hard work finally paid off and he also thanked the interviewer for noticing.

The interviewer then said that the look is good. Andy laughed and talked about how he is new to the beard game and that he has been trying to figure out where he fits in. One of the interviewers then advised him to place a finger close to his Adam's apple and mentioned that it was the appropriate length for a perfect beard, asking the actor to make sure that the beard doesn't go beyond that. This advice impresses Samberg.

Fans seemed to be heavily impressed by Andy's bearded look as well. They shared pictures of the actor and appreciated the look. Here are some tweets by fans:

God Bless Andy Samberg and everything else about this man, damnit 🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FPCOIvUlkm — andy's updates (@updatesamberg) February 10, 2020

andy samberg on the vanity fair afterparty red carpet (and he repeatedly praised parasite after it won bp) I LOVE HIM#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bCq9lnCaJt — clarice (@barrybIock) February 10, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Vanity Fair Twitter)

