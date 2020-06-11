Himanshi Khurana Posts A Picture In Wedding Bangles; Fans Wonder If She Married Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are still one of the most loved couples from Bigg Boss 13. The couple shares a good set of pictures online with each other and makes fans adore them even further. However, a recent picture uploaded by Himanshi Khurana has raised several questions among fans of the couple.

Himanshi Khurana's post makes fans wonder if she married Asim Riaz

Also Read | Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's Chemistry In BTS From Their New Song Is Unmissable; Watch

Himanshi Khurana posted a picture with wedding bangles which made fans assume or rather question if she got married to Asim Riaz. Himanshi Khurana also posted the same picture on her story and thus fans got eager to know if the couple has gotten married amid the lockdown. In the picture, Himanshi Khurana can be seen posing in a casual multi-coloured shirt and a blue denim outfit. However, her red wedding bangles along with rings stood out and have become the centre of attraction for the followers of both Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz.

Also Read | Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurrana's Chemistry Sparks Fire, Fans Praise 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

Fans began asking the star if they have gotten married to each other. However, Himanshi Khurana has not posted any caption for the picture. Several fans began assuming that perhaps the couple has gotten married secretly to avoid any attention and thus are keeping things to themselves. Fans further were fuelled by this assumption when Himanshi Khurana posted a picture of a romantic quote prior to the story she uploaded with the wedding bangles. The couple was recently seen in a song together as well titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Also Read | Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Combined Net Worth Proves They're Unstoppable After 'Bigg Boss 13'

The song received an amazing response from their fans and the couple has been sharing several snippets of the song on their stories. The romantic song is the second in line after the couple appeared in Kalla Sohna Nai as well. The songs and the post have made fans eager to know if the couple has indeed gotten married. Currently, both Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have not spoken anything in this regard and thus the mystery among the fans continues to rise.

Also Read | Asim Riaz's New Song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Features Sweet Romance; Fans Calls It 'perfect'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.