Brad Pitt Makes An Appearance As Weatherman On John Krasinski's 'Some Good News' Show

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people around the world. Filming and production are closed as a precaution method. Celebrities are urging people to stay home and also trying to entertainment them through social media. John Krasinski launched his own Some Good News show on YouTube. Now Brad Pitt has appeared in a cameo on the show. Read to know more.

Brad Pitt as Weatherman on John Krasinski’s show

John Krasinski released his latest episode Prom 2020 on his web show, Some Good News. Several popular names made their appearances. What surprised many was Brad Pitt’s cameo appearance on the show. He can be seen at 6:56 minutes for a few seconds in the 19:35 minutes long video.

John Krasinski held a segment that marked 20-years of "a continuous human presence" on the International Space Station. After that Krasinski looked confused and said “what just happened? SGN just transmitted from the International Space Station? I’m going to need a second to catch my breath. We should do a check on the weather. Brad, how’s it looking out there?” The video then cuts to Brad Pitt, who is wearing a mint-green sweater with flat cap. Pitt looks out the video and says “Looks pretty good. Yeah.” John Krasinski reappears and says “Thanks, Brad!” with a smile on his face.

Brad Pitt might have surprised many with his weather forecast, but this not his first time as a meteorologist. He played Jim Jefferies Show Weatherman in the Jim Jefferies Show. His role was meant to point at the importance of climate change and he use to forecast a doom. Pitt’s forecast in SGN can be considered good.

John Krasinski held a Prom on the fourth episode of Some Good News. It was for the high school students who are missing out on the annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did it with the help of Chance the Rapper and the Jonas Brothers who donned blazers. Billie Eilish had a surprise performance for the student. Earlier in the video, Krasinski’s The Office co-star Rainn Wilson was also seen.

John Krasinski’s web show, Some Good News grabbed much attention with its first episode itself. It had Krasinski with his The Office boss, Steve Carell. The YouTube channel has crossed 2 million subscribers with eight videos on it, till now.

