Brad Pitt's Best Moments You May Have Missed On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Brad Pitt recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a segment that is known as “Big Questions”. In the segment, Stephen Colbert often asks his guests some hilarious questions which are usually jovial in nature. As the show progressed, Stephen Colbert spoke for a while to the band members and exchanged some pleasantries. He even cracked a few jokes and then moved to the “Big Questions” segment. Audience members were delighted to watch Brad Pitt as the guest for that segment.

Brad Pitt's best moments on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Also Read | Brad Pitt Turned Down Lead Role In A Film For 'Spy Game'? Know More Trivia

The Film Question

The segment started and Brad Pitt asked Stephen Colbert a question based on the universe. The set up was made as if the two personalities were sleeping under a night sky. Hence gazing at the stars, Brad Pitt asked Stephen Colbert what he thinks came before the universe. Taking a subtle dig, Stephen Colbert replied that he assumed a “trailer” came before the actual universe as if it were a film. He then said that perhaps a teaser too came out, which may have included a bit which did not feature in the “universe” as a film. Stephen Colbert was trying to subtly take a dig at Hollywood film trailers that are infamous for adding certain scenes in trailers and then not showing them in the actual film. Brad Pitt laughed uncontrollably as he found the joke hilarious.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Spends Hours At Angelia Jolie's Mansion For The First Time Since Their Split

The Death Question

Soon after the hilarious conversation was done, Stephen Colbert asked Brad Pitt if he believes in life after death. Brad Pitt replied turning to him by saying that he is not sure of the question. However, he admitted that he believes in death afterlife, implying that one would most certainly die after they live. Hence in a jovial manner, Brad joked about the idea of having a life after death as no one has seen it, but has a life to live which they can still witness before they die. This response by Brad Pitt got him a huge cheer and applause from the audience.

Also Read | Learn Brad Pitt Inside-out From His Recent Appearance On 'Celebrity IOU' On HGTV

The clothes question

Continuing the string of questions both Stephen Colbert and Brad Pitt exchanged several questions with each other and got hilarious responses. Soon Brad Pitt asked Stephen Colbert a question if he believes in the saying “clothes make the man”. Stephen Colbert thought for a while and answered simply by saying that he is not sure of that phrase but as per his tailor, “the man makes the clothes”. Thus implying that as a tailor, one would have to physically make the clothes which one would eventually wear. This bit too got a stunning response from the audience.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Struggle With Alcoholism, Reveals He Learnt From His Mistakes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.