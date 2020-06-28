Learn Brad Pitt Inside-out From His Recent Appearance On 'Celebrity IOU' On HGTV

Celebrity IOU is an HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations. Recently, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made an appearance on the show and shared some of his detailed design knowledge, which fans had no idea about. Here are a few things you can learn about him from his Celebrity IOU episode.

Design Savant

In the show, the actor revealed that he is extremely tactile and prefers designs to be more material than any other décor. Adding to the same, Brad Pitt mentioned that materials should relate to each other. In his cameo appearance, Brad Pitt also showed many raw materials used for renovation and shared his knowledge about the tools used.

Fashion icon

In the show, the actor donned layered T-shirts, which were well covered with colourful vests. The actor also sported a newsboy hat and a stringy silver chain. Keeping his hair behind, the actor sported a blonde beard.

Brad, the Property Brothers and a makeover — what could be better? Watch Brad Pitt, @mrdrewscott and @mrsilverscott tonight on Celebrity IOU at 9|8c. #CelebIOU pic.twitter.com/ykMz3inncb — HGTV (@hgtv) April 13, 2020

Brad Pitt's down to earth nature

According to a leading news daily, the Celebrity IOU hosts revealed that Pitt was very kind to everyone on the show and managed to put effort into getting to know the crew. By the time filming had finished, Pitt reportedly knew everyone’s name and made sure they knew he was grateful for their help. As per reports, Scott brothers, popularly known as the Property Brothers, also admitted that they were both “blown away” by how Pitt maintained a down-to-earth attitude on the set.

Brad Pitt was as invested as everyone else

If the reports are to be believed, instead of standing back and watching the hosts do all the work, Pitt jumped in and immediately got to work and helped the Scott brothers renovate a guest house. One of the scenes in the episode, features Brad Pitt tearing down a wall, proving that he was just as invested in the project as anyone else.

Watch the whole episode here:

On the professional front:

Brad Pitt managed to turn heads with his indelible performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Leo, and Brad Pitt in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the lead roles.

As per box office reports, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has grossed $374 million worldwide. The film received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. Reportedly, it also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

