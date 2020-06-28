Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Struggle With Alcoholism, Reveals He Learnt From His Mistakes

Hollywood star Brad Pitt opened up about his struggles with alcoholism in an interview last year. He also opened up about the time he spent in Alcoholics Anonymous. In the year 2016, Brad Pitt split from his wife Angelina Jolie. The couple had been dating each other for nearly a decade and tied a knot in 2014. They have 6 children together, from their marriage. Their separation came as a wave of shock to the entire industry. According to reports, the cause of separation of the couple was due to Brad Pitt's addiction to alcohol. Here's everything the actor has said about his addiction:

Time when Brad Pitt opened up about his struggles of alcoholism

Actor Brad Pitt said he had some serious issues with alcohol when he split from Angelina Jolie in 2014. According to some news reports, the couple got into a heated argument in September and that led to their divorce. The actor had reportedly shared in old interviews that he had no control over his anger and also suffered from an addiction to alcohol. The actor revealed in those old interviews that he was in college when he was introduced to alcohol and drugs. But for over a year now, the actor has been consulting a therapist. He also said that he saw alcohol as an escape for his past struggles. The actor accepted in some media appearances that it was a huge mistake and that his problems helped him become a person he is today.

Reportedly, the incident after which he separated from his wife seemed to have changed his life completely. He forgave himself for all the choices he made and also valued the missteps because those steps helped him in becoming a better person. Brad Pitt further added in a news interview that he has been able to deal with his addiction to alcohol but he still deals with a bad temper.

On the work front, Brad Pitt last starred in the film Ad Astra, directed by James Gray. Brad Pitt also executively produced the movie. He also produced the movie Blonde which is based on a novel with the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates. The film starring Ana De Armas, Adrien Brody, and Bobby Cannavale is a fictionalised take on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

