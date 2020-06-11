Brad Pitt's Film 'Burn After Reading' Influenced People To Join The Gym; Read Fun Trivia

Helmed by Joel and Ethan Coen, Brad Pitt starred in the film Burn After Reading along with actors George Clooney, Frances McDormand and John Malkovich in the lead roles. The film is about two gym employees who sell the memoir of a CIA agent to the Russian embassy, leading to trouble. Here are some interesting trivia about the film Burn After Reading:

Mary Zophres, a costume designer had said that even cheap suits look good on Brad Pitt. Hence, for one scene in which Chad wears a cheap suit, she dressed Brad Pitt in a suit with ill fittings.

The Coen brothers who directed the film also wrote the screenplay of the film. They wrote the screenplay for Burn After Reading while simultaneously writing the screenplay for No Country for Old Men.

The character of Osborne Cox was written by keeping John Malkovich in mind. Brad Pitt’s character was also written with the actor in mind.

George Clooney stated that he learnt a lot from the Coen brothers for his career as a director. While directing films, he makes sure he runs things the same way the Coen brothers do.

The building that was turned into a gym was found in Paramus, New Jersey. The crew did such a good job in turning it into a gym that locals came to inquire about membership.

George Clooney’s character is seen wearing a gold chain in the film. It was the latter’s idea to wear a gold chain so it would make him look ordinary and a bit old-fashioned.

Burn After Reading was mostly shot in NewYork because the Coen brothers wanted to live near to their families and because George Clooney was working on another project in that area.

When Brad Pitt’s character first meets Osborne Cox, he introduces himself as Mr Black. This is the same name from Brad Pitt’s other movie Meet Joe Black.

In the Russian Embassy, when Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand accompany a man down the hall, there is a picture of Vladimir Putin hanging on the wall, beside a Russian man. Vladimir Putin is the current president of Russia.

