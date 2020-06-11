Brad Pitt Underwent A Six-month Physical Training For 'Troy'; Read More Facts

Brad Pitt has been a part of several iconic movies over the years. Some of the most memorable performances of Brad Pitt came in 12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball, 12 Years a Slave, The Big Short, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Inglorious Basterds and many more. Another performance of his which received widespread acclaim came in the film Troy.

Troy bagged Brad Pitt several nominations. The movie is helmed by Wolfgang Peterson and produced by Wolfgang Peterson, Diana Rathbun, and Colin Wilson. The 2004 historical-war-drama flick features Brad Pitt, Eric, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson, and Peter O'Toole. The story revolves around the prince of Troy. Later, the brothers of Menelaus's take advantage of the situation and use that as an excuse to wage the war that was held against the Troy city. With all that said now, read some of the most interesting trivia about the film:

Brad Pitt's troy: Trivia

Brad Pitt underwent a physical transformation and took training lessons with aims to achieve a look like Greek statues.

Brad Pitt faced a minor injury while the film was under the production stage.

Garret Hedlund, who essays the role of Patroclus, that is Achilles' younger cousin in the movie, bagged the role just one month after he arrived in the city of Los Angeles with aims to pursue a career in acting.

Brad Pitt claimed that the shooting of the film was quite difficult for him at the time as he had to give up smoking for the movie.

The director, Wolfgang Peterson initially did not take into consideration the role of Helen in the movie as he thought that no female actor could live up to the character's expectations. The producers insisted the director for casting the role of Helen and the director went on to cast an unknown actress.

While filming the movie in the country of Mexico, there were two biologists that were hired with aims to protect the turtle eggs that were laid on the beach in Mexico.

