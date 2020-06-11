Brad Pitt Underwent A Six-month Physical Training For 'Troy'; Read More Facts

Quick links:
Brad Pitt has been a part of several iconic movies over the years. Some of the most memorable performances of Brad Pitt came in 12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball, 12 Years a Slave, The Big Short, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Inglorious Basterds and many more. Another performance of his which received widespread acclaim came in the film Troy.
Troy bagged Brad Pitt several nominations. The movie is helmed by Wolfgang Peterson and produced by Wolfgang Peterson, Diana Rathbun, and Colin Wilson. The 2004 historical-war-drama flick features Brad Pitt, Eric, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, Brendan Gleeson, and Peter O'Toole. The story revolves around the prince of Troy. Later, the brothers of Menelaus's take advantage of the situation and use that as an excuse to wage the war that was held against the Troy city. With all that said now, read some of the most interesting trivia about the film:
ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Bought Film Rights To 'The Time Traveller's Wife'; Read More Trivia
ALSO READ | When Leonardo DiCaprio Was Impressed By Brad Pitt; Check Full Details
ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift And Other Celebs Who Are Philanthropists
ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Best Movies Together
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.