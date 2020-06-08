COVID-19 Unlock: Hollywood To Use CGI To Tackle Intimate Scenes In Films

The shooting of intimate scenes in Hollywood movies is reportedly being resolved using CGI and rewrites, some of which, have been completely scrapped due to the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. As the film and television industry is looking to resume production from June 12, 2020, filmmakers have been instructed to continue to pursue measures of social distancing. And this will also see the cast and crew testing for the novel coronavirus on a daily basis. They will also be given hand-washing tutorials and having intimate sequences completely restructured, as per industry reports.

According to reports casting directors and actors will be able to resume auditions, but from behind Plexiglass. 'Coronavirus compliance officers' will also need to be in attendance during shoots and auditions. The recent development came after California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a go-ahead to the film industry to resume production as part of the initial steps the state took to reopen non-essential industries after the three-month lockdown.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that every public health officer in the county must make the final decision as to when the studios will return to work. That means that the final decision is reportedly up to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the director of the Public Health Department of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles, the most populated province in the country, is home to almost all the major movie and television studios in Hollywood.

It is also stated that to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the cast, crew and other staff in the industry will have to comply with the labour and management approved safety protocols. These protocols will then further be improved by the county public health officials. Studios and employee unions have also been reported to agree on a specific set of guidelines compiled into a white paper sent to both California Governor Gavin Newsom and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Since March, due to the closing of movie theatres, the cancellation of screenings, and a slowdown of film and television production, the film industry has lost an estimated $10 billion. Thousands of workers were laid off or suspended without pay, and some of the highest paying executives took pay cuts in order to survive the crisis, suggest reports.

