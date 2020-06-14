Did You Know Brad Pitt Has A Pilot License? Learn More Trivia About The Oscar Winner Here

Brad Pitt is among the most popular actors around the world. He made his acting debut in an uncredited role in the 1987 film Hunk. Since then, he has appeared in more than 70 films and television shows. There are a few things about the Fight Club actor that fans might not know about. So check out some interesting trivia about the Troy actor below-

Facts about Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt was reportedly banned from entering China for his role in Seven Years in Tibet (1997). He reportedly went in the country in 2016 to promote his film Allied, after almost two decades of the ban.

He is the first man in the world to be named sexiest man alive twice by People magazine, in 1994 and 2000.

Brad Pitt’s first job was to sell fast food dressed as a giant chicken.

He dropped out of college just two weeks before completing his graduation. Pitt was a Journalism major with an advertising focus.

Brad Pitt has appeared in several movies that consists number in their title. It includes three films with number seven and twelve in their titles; Se7en, Seven Years in Tibet, Sinbad: The Legend of the Seven Seas, 12 Monkeys, Ocean’s Twelve and 12 Years a Slave.

His favourite films are Planet of the Apes (1968), Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Remake (2003).

Brad Pitt has a single-engine land pilot licence.

He has appeared in six movies where the title contains the name of his character. They are; Johnny Suede (1991), Meet Joe Black (1998), Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

He, along with Brad Grey, and Jennifer Aniston established a production company called Plan B Entertainment in 2001. He is currently the sole owner of the company.

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston spent around $1 million on their wedding in 2000.

He owns multiple properties at the ultra-trendy Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Brad Pitt has worked with seven directors who have won an Academy Award for Best Director. The filmmakers are; Robert Redford, Barry Levinson, Steven Soderbergh, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen, and Robert Zemeckis.

He paid around $29 million to Jennifer Aniston in their divorce settlement in 2005.

Brad Pitt has six children with his former partner Angelia Jolie. They are Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple adopted Maddox, Pax and Zahara from orphanages in Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia, respectively. The remaining three are their biological children.

Till now, he has appeared in eight films that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: Babel (2006), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Inglourious Basterds (2009), The Tree of Life (2011), Moneyball (2011), 12 Years a Slave (2013), The Big Short (2015) and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (2019). From them, 12 Years a Slave won an Academy Award in the category. In addition, Pitt also produced the Oscar-winning The Departed (2006).

