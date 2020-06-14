Brad Pitt's On-screen Pairings With THESE Talented Actors Are Must Watch; See List Here

Brad Pitt has done numerous Hollywood films as an actor as well as a producer. He has been often been praised for his performances as well as for the movies that he bankrolled. Fans may remember Brad Pitt movies including Meet Joe Black, Happy Feet Two, Mr & Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fight Club, Seven, Troy, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Money Ball and many more.

But there are some of his on-screen pairings that had gained a lot of media attention at various times. Take a look at Brad Pitt's most memorable on-screen pairings.

Angelina Jolie in Mr & Mrs Smith

Brad Pitt shares an undeniable chemistry with his costar Angelina Jolie in the movie Mr & Mrs Smith. The film revolves around the lives of a married couple who are secretly assassins from two opposite organisations. They get assigned to a mission where they have to kill each other. Post this movie, Jolie and Smith's off-screen chemistry also became evident in the public eyes.

Marion Collard in Allied

The movie Allied is considered as Brad Pitt's one of the best movies with a brilliant screenplay. The movie was released in 2016 and was set in a backdrop of a war. Marrion Collard played the role of a French resistance fighter who falls in love with an intelligence officer which is played by Pitt. Marion Cotillard played the role of Marianne Beauséjour in the film.

Juliette Lewis in Too Young to Die?, Kalifornia

The road thriller movie Kalifornia was released in 1993 showcasing the directorial debut of director Dominic Sena. Brad Pitt along with Juliette Lewis, David Duchovny, and Michelle Forbes in pivotal roles. The pairing of Pitt and Lewis was widely praised in the movie. The plot revolves around the story of a journalist and his girlfriend who travel across the country to research serial killings. They face a twist of fate when they carpool with the psychopath played by Brad Pitt and his girlfriend played by Lewis. Lewis and Pitt starred in another movie together called Too Young To Die as well.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Se7en

Se7en is one of the best thriller movies that Brad Pitt has been a part of. The story revolves around the plot of a detective played by Morgan Freeman who is set to work on his last case before he retires. Pitt plays the hotshot replacement detective that would take the place of Freeman after his retirement. Brad Pitt and Gwenyth Paltrow reportedly dated from 1994 to 1997 before they broke off their engagement.

