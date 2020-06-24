Brad Pitt Starrer 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's' Dialogues To Use As Insta Captions

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead roles. The film was based on the life of a Hollywood star and his stunt double, who try hard to adapt to the changes in the film industry. Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Rick Dalton in the film while Brad Pitt was seen as his stunt double. The film also stars Margot Robbie who played the character of Leonardo DiCaprio's neighbour in the film.

The film was jam-packed with various Hollywood star, who also had some great dialogues in the film that will remain in your head for too long. In fact, there are some awesome dialogues from Once Upon A Time in Hollywood that you can use as captions for your Instagram pictures. Have a look-

Dialogues from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to use as captions

You Want Me To Look Like A Hippie?

I Love That Stuff, All The Killing

I’m As Real As A Donut

My Hands Are Registered As Lethal Weapons

You know, you're kinda pretty for a stuntman.

Anybody Accidentally Kills Anybody In A Fight, They Go To Jail. It’s Called Manslaughter

That Was The Best Acting I’ve Ever Seen In My Whole Life

Hey! You're Rick f***** Dalton. Don't you forget it.

All the streets are silent... except when Rick Dalton's got a shotgun, I'll tell you that.

We are in Hollywood, man. The people an entire generation grew up watching kill people, live here. And they live in luxury. I say let's kill them.”

When you come to the end of the line, with a buddy who is more than a brother and a little less than a wife, getting blind drunk together is really the only way to say farewell

Actors are required to do a lot of dangerous stuff. Cliff here, is meant to carry the load

Hey, you could do anything you want to him. Throw him off a building, alright? Light him on fire. Hit him with a Lincoln, right? Get creative. Do whatever you want, he's just happy for the opportunity.

