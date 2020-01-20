Brad Pitt Talks About His 'great Friends' At 2020 SAG Awards

Brad Pitt gave his fans some serious BFF goals on Sunday night as he gave an award acceptance speech at the 2020 SAG Awards. The event took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles. Fans had more to celebrate as the actor won a trophy for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. Read on to know what the actor had to say to his fans.

Brad Pitt reflecting on his "great friends" in Hollywood

At the 2020 SAG Awards, Brad Pitt, in his award acceptance speech said that he has been at it for 30 years, referring to the film industry. He also said that he has met a lot of great people and has a lot of “good friends”. He then went on to say that it is a hard thing to accept it all. According to the reports, Pitt, in an interview, said that the award is really lovely and continued that he has made some dear friends for 30 years now. He said that they all started together and grew up into it. He jokingly said that he just goes where they tell him to go, and added that maybe they will eat.

For the unversed, Brad Pitt won the award for his role in the 2019 crime drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It is directed and written by Quentin Tarantino, and is produced under the banner of Columbia Pictures. It features an ensemble cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fannin, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino. The film went on to receive 10 nominations at the Oscars 2020.

