Did Brad Pitt Drop Out Of The BAFTAs To Go Meet His Estranged Son Maddox?

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt won the BAFTA award for the Best Supporting Actor on February 2, 2020. However, he was nowhere to be seen. The Award was received by his co-star Margot Robbie. While accepting the award, she cited a family obligation as a reason for Brad’s absence. Later it was reported that Brad Pitt had a good excuse for not being present in the ceremony.

According to reports, Brad Pitt was reuniting with his estranged eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The report further states that Maddox gave Brad Pitt the chance to talk and he dropped everything to meet his son.

Brad cancelled his flight to London at the last minute when he heard that Maddox was willing to talk to him. Maddox is Bard Pitt’s son with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The report claims that Brad Pitt and Maddox's relationship deteriorated after the 2016 incident. The father-son duo boarded in a private plane, where Brad Pitt was accused of being physically abusive towards his son.

This incident acted as a catalyst for Brad and Angelina’s divorce. However, later investigators cleared Brad of any wrongdoing. But his relationship with son was ruined.

Maddox wanting to meet his father was a chance that Brad Pitt couldn’t miss. The report further says that being a father is the most important thing in Brad’s life and he would do anything to repair their relationship. It is progress for the fractured family.

When Maddox was previously asked about his relationship with Brad Pitt, he replied saying that he doesn’t know what is happening. The report also mentioned that Angelina Jolie has sworn not to interfere between the father and son. She respects that they may have their own relationship. Also, she has assured Maddox that she would always be there for him.

