Brad Pitt's Rom-com 'Happy Together' Based On 'Cabaret', Other Interesting Trivia

We will always cherish the romantic comedies of the 80s. The 80s were truly a magical era during which Hollywood created some of the most classic films of all time. With films like Sixteen Candles, When Harry Met Sally and Dirty Dancing, Tinseltown gave fans butterflies in the stomachs. Another romantic comedy that won the hearts of fans during this period was Mel Damski’s Happy Together. This film was released in the year 1989 and starred actors Patrick Dempsey and actress Helen Slater in the lead role. The film also starred veteran actors like Brad Pitt and Marius Weyers in supporting roles. Here is some interesting trivia about the 1989 romantic comedy:

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt’s 'Cutting Class' Trivia Will Make You Want To Check Out The Film Again

Happy Together Movie Trivia:

1. This film was based on the musical Cabaret.

2. Brad Pitt played the role of the character Brian in Mel Damski’s Happy Together. As per reports, this was only Brad’s second credited part in a movie.

3. The filmmakers paid a tribute to Cabaret in the scene where the lead characters Alexandra and Christopher play love songs. As per reports, the actors sang a love song of the show in the scene.

4. Happy Together features Patrick Dempsey in a nerdy role. Surprisingly Dempsey played a similar role in the 1987 movie, Can’t Buy Me Love.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Follows Jennifer Aniston's Footsteps; Donates $1M To A Justice Organisation

5. The role played by Dempsey’s friend (with the blow-up doll girlfriend) was similar to the 80s sitcom Head of The Class.

6. Can’t Buy Me Love and Happy Together were produced by the same production company, Apollo Pictures.

7. The producers decided to make the film Happy Together after the success of the movie Can’t Buy Me Love.

8. The producers chose to cast Patrick Dempsey in the lead role in both the films.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt's 'The Tree Of Life': Facts That You Might Have Missed About The Epic Saga

Happy Together Plot

This movie features a young nerdy boy who enrolls himself as a college freshman. The actor finds himself to be a roommate of a girl named Alex. Although the two are unable to get along at first, they later start to realize that they are in love. Unfortunately, this film did not do as well as the other Brad Pitt movies.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt's 'Killing Them Softly' Has Various Actors From 'The Sopranos' And More Trivia

Image Courtesy: Brad Pitt and Helen Slater's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.