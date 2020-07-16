Brad Pitt's Movies With An Ensemble Cast Of Stellar Actors; Must-watch For Weekend Binge!

Brad Pitt is a Hollywood actor who is known for many commercially hit films like Fight Club, the Ocean series, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, and Ad Astra with his recent being Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Take a look at the times when Pitt's role shown through his movies where he shared screen space with an ensemble cast of stellar actors.

Brad Pitt movies with an ensemble cast: Ocean's franchise

The Ocean's trilogy consisted of three movies namely Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen. Look at the star cast in each of the parts. In Ocean's Eleven, Pitt played Rusty Ryan where he joined an ensemble cast of George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García, and Julia Roberts. Ocean's Twelve consisted of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andy García, Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle, and Bernie Mac. While the last part of the heist movie franchise included Al Pacino, and Ellen Barkin.

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles

Interview With the Vampire is directed by well-known director Neil Jordan. The movie was loved by the critics and it featured actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The movie is a screen adaptation to Anne Rice's bestselling novel. The movie was released in 1994, and, as the movie name suggests, it is indeed a chronicle of a vampire, which is narrated by Louis (Pitt) to a modern reporter. He tells his story of how he became a vampire, who turned him and how he decided to stop killing people as a vampire. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Durst, Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea.

The Big Short

The Big Short is an adaptation of the Michael Lewis book titled The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine. The film stars an ensemble cast of actors like Christian Bale, Steve Carell, and Ryan Gosling. The plot of the movie is based on the life of Ben Hockett who somehow uncovers the flaws of the housing markets and makes millions with his partners. He does all this at the time when the US housing market had collapsed.

Snatch

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Snatch is a crime comedy film released in 2000. It features an ensemble cast of Jason Statham, Stephen Graham, Brad Pitt, Alan Ford, Robbie Gee, Lennie James, Ade, Dennis Farina, and others. Corrupted boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, incompetent amateur robbers, and supposedly Jewish jewellers fight to track down a priceless stolen diamond.

