Bruce Willis To Play A Bad Guy Holding Nuclear Power Plant Hostage In 'Reactor'

Bruce Willis is known for his performances in action films. Armageddon, Die Hard franchise, Looper and The Fifth Element are a few flicks in which he appeared over the years and received acclaimed from the audiences. Willis is now getting back in the business, but this time not as a hero but as a villain for Reactor. Read to know more.

Bruce Willis as a villain in Reactor

According to a report by a leading daily, Bruce Willis will be switching sides from good to evil as he is all set to play the bad guy in Reactor. He will play the leader of a gang of mercenaries whose thrust for revenge would make him hold a nuclear power plant hostage. It will come down to a former soldier to defeat Willis in his vicious vengeful mission.

Reactor is being produced and financed by Almost Never Films and 308 Enterprises. The movie will be directed by Jared Cohn, who penned down the original script along with Cam Cannon and Stephen Cyrus. Danny Roth (Edge of Fear, Hurricane Heist) will bankroll the project for Almost Never Films along with Corey Large (It Follows, The November Man) of 308 Enterprises and Johnny Messer. Steven Eads will serve as an executive producer.

Reactor is eyeing to start production this summer. The film reunites Bruce Willis with 308 Enterprises and The Exchange after their venture together in an upcoming science-fiction movie, Cosmic Sin. Written, directed and produced by Corey Large, it was announced earlier this year at the European Film Market in Berlin. The film is currently under post-production stage. In Cosmic Sin, Willis plays James Ford, member of a group rouge soldiers in a futuristic human society. They are battling to save their race from extinction by a malicious alien species that poses power to infect and take control over human hosts.

Corey Large talked about reuniting with Bruce Willis in Reactor after working with him in Cosmic Sin. He said that they are honoured as the actor is collaborating with them again on Reactor. He stated that it is extremely humbling and exciting to have “Bruce Willis making Bruce Willis movies”, hinting that the Twelve Monkeys star has worked in a number of action and sci-fi films. Large added that Willis energy, legacy and decision to partner with his 308 Enterprises for a simultaneous project makes him thrilled for the future. He noted that they are grateful to executive producer Stephen Eads for his creative insight and leadership.

