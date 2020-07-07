Kylie Jenner's Vacay Pics In Keyhole Mini-dress Scream Fun And Fashion; Check Out Here

Kylie Jenner is always in the news for something or the other. This time the youngest Jenner grabbed everyone's attention with her stunning vacation pics in Utah. Here's more on this.

Kylie Jenner's vacation dress is perfect for a Utah holiday

Recently Kylie Jenner flooded her Instagram feed with vacation pics from Amangiri resort in Utah. The recent pictures show her wearing a keyhole mini dress. The dress has a halter neck with a snakeskin pattern on the bodice and a ruffled, scrunched-up skirt. She paired it with cream coloured slider shoes and a pair of funky goggles. Kylie used a lot of gold accessories like bangles, rings and earrings to compliment her outfit. She kept her hair tied in a long tight braid.

Kylie Jenner also posted a series of pictures dressed in a nude dress which perfectly complimented the dusty background of the place. Kylie accessorised her look with gold bangles and gold earrings and opted for pair of greyish brown sliders. She looks perfectly in sync with the desert-scape of Utah.

For the first picture that Kylie Jenner posted, she could be seen posing on the white recliner which is a popular space to click pictures in Amangiri. In another photo captioned "Adventure time" Kylie seems to be taking a hike through the desert-scape of Utah. In yet another picture, she could be seen posing with her friend on a rocky mountain.

The next picture on Kylie Jenner's Instagram is one of Stormi. The little one could be seen posing at the end of the corridor. Kylie shared the picture with the caption, "mi amor".

The Amangiri resort seems to be quite popular with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In 2017, Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday here according to reports. Next year, reports claimed that Kourtney Kardashian also followed Kim's suit and celebrated her birthday there. In 2020, it seems, Kourtney and Scott Disick enjoyed a nice vacation with their children again at Amangiri resorts going for horseriding and other fun activities.

Amangiri resort at Canyon Point can very well be called a celebrity hotspot. Towards the end of June, Hailey Balwin and Justin Bieber also seem to have taken a road trip which ended at this popular vacation spot. The famous hallmarks of the resort can be spotted in Hailey's Instagram.

