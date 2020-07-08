Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' Won THESE Awards

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle directed by Jake Kasdan starred actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian and Nick Jonas in the lead roles. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was the third film of the Jumanji series. The film received positive reviews from the critics and the star cast was also praised for their performances. Becoming the fifth-highest grossing films of 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was nominated for several awards and won many of them. Below is a list-

Awards and accolades won by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Nominated for:

Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Actor - Kevin Hart

MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Comedic Performance- Jack Black

MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best On-Screen Team- Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas

Saturn Awards for Best Fantasy Film-Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actress- Karen Gillan

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actor- Jack Black

Teen Choice Awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actor- Kevin Hart

Won these awards:

Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie-Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Actor - Dwayne Johnson

Choice Comedy Movie Actor- Dwayne Johnson

About the film Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle

The original film Jumanji released in 1995 and followed the story of a bunch of teenagers who find a board game and trap themselves in it. The story of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle released in 2017 followed the story of a group of teenagers who find themselves trapped in the game as a set of avatars, seeking to complete quest along with the other players who had been trapped since 1996. The ensemble cast of the film received praises for their performances in the film.

Dwayne Johnson was seen as Dr Xander, a strong confident archaeologist in the film. Kevin Hart played the role of Franklin, a diminutive zoologist in the film, who also carries weapons. Jack Black was seen as Professor Sheldon, an overweight cartographer and scientific expert. Karen Gillian’s fans loved watching her in the character of Ruby Roundhouse, a martial artist. Nick Jonas as Jefferson, played the role of an aircraft pilot.

