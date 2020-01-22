The Matrix 4: Hugo Weaving Will Not Be Returning As Agent Smith, Here's Why

Hugo Weaving famous for his role as Agent Smith in the Matrix trilogy, recently came out and said that he will not be joining the cast of The Matrix 4. His role as Agent Smith was loved by the fans.

Many thought that Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith was one of the reasons why the Matrix Trilogy was so fun to watch. His dialogue delivery and unlimited powers as an agent in the matrix made him a good opponent for Neo. But after Hugo Weaving revealed that he will not be seen in The Matrix 4, fans seem to be disappointed.

Hugo Weaving will not be seen in The Matrix 4

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Hugo Weaving revealed that the director of The Matrix 4, Lana Wachowski, is moving ahead without Agent Smith because of scheduling conflicts. Hugo expressed that he had already accepted the offer for The Visit after which The Matrix 4 offer came to him. Hugo added that he knew that the fourth movie was happening but he did not have the dates for shooting it.

Hugo also expressed that he could have done both the films, but it took eight weeks to get the dates. By then, he had accepted the role in The Visit. Weaving also said that he was constantly in contact with Lana, but the dates were not working out.

After the trilogy ended in 2003, The Matrix 4 will be the first film from the franchise. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be returning for The Matrix 4. Other than this, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and Toby Onwumere have joined the lead cast. The Matrix 4 will release on May 21, 2021.

