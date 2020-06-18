Brad Pitt Produced 'Kick-ass 2' Movie Trivia Is As Entertaining As The Movie Itself

Brad Pitt co-produced the film Kick-Ass 2 which was a sequel to the film Kick-Ass: The Dave Lizewski Years. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Mintz- and other ensemble casts. The film is about a man named Dave Lizeski who decides to be a superhero, despite the fact that he has no powers. Here are some interesting fun facts about the film:

Interesting trivia of Kick-Ass 2

Jim Carrey improvised the lines, "Try to have fun, otherwise, what's the point?" and "Yeah, there's a dog on your balls!"

Evan Peters was not able to reprise his role as Todd Haynes because of scheduling conflicts with the makers of American Horror Story. Lyndsy Fonseca was also not available for a brief session due to scheduling conflicts with the makers of Nikita.

For the film Kick-Ass 2, Jim Carrey bought his own props to look like the comic version of Colonel Stars and Stripes.

Colonel Stars and Stripes are a combination of two characters from the comic: Colonel Stars and Lieutenant Stripes

The posters seen in Dave’s room of American Jesus and Superior are two graphic novels written by the author of Kick-Ass 2, Mark Millar.

Two characters from Kick-Ass were carried on to Kick Ass-2 but they were cast as different characters. The character of Todd which was played by Evan Peters was now played by Augustus Prew. Similarly, the character of Marcus played by Omari Hardwick was later played by Morris Chestnut.

The MF’s lair from Kick-Ass 2 was actually a warehouse at Pinewood studios. After the filming was completed, it was demolished in order to build a new soundstage.

Jim Carrey has a screen time of 7 minutes and 45 seconds only

Creators Mark Millar and John Romita have cameos in the film as superheroes during the battle between superheroes and the supervillains. Mark Millar was seen on top of the poster during a flashback scene, he is the author of the comics.

