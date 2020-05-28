Brad Pitt's 'Babylon': Here's Everything To Know About The Movie

Paramount Pictures landed the worldwide rights to Damien Chazelle’s feature flick Babylon, according to reports. It also revealed that the studio dated the movie for a limited release on December 25, 2021, and plans to go wide on January 7, 2022. The project, which surfaced in the market during summers, was competing with Lionsgate to land the distribution rights. As per reports, Brad Pitt and Emma Stone were chosen for the leading roles in the drama movie.

Everything to know about Brad Pitt's Babylon

According to reports, Babylon’s plot details are unclear. However, it is set during the transition from silent movies to talkies. Babylon will be a part of the Golden Age of Hollywood. The film will feature a blend of real-life and fictional characters, which will be similar to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Moreover, the exact budget has not been determined yet. But reports suggest that Damien Chazelle will feature an all-star ensemble to share the screen alongside Brad Pitt and Emma Stone.

As per reports, Emma Stone will portray Clara Bow, an iconic film star. She is known as Hollywood’s first ‘it’ girl. On the other hand, Brad Pitt will play a fictional character. He will be a silent film star who fails to make the transition to the new technology. Reports suggest that the actor will portray John Gilbert, a real-life figure, who rose to fame with the silent films.

It is also speculated that celebrities including Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, and Michael B Jordan will be a part of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. According to reports, Meryl Streep is considered for the role of British author, journalist, and screenwriter Elinor Glyn. On the other hand, Tobey Maguire might portray the ace Hollywood producer Irving Thalberg and Michael B Jordan will essay the role of a fictional musician, who is modelled on Louis Amstrong. Meanwhile, Emma Stone is expected to portray Clara Bow.

Brad Pitt is considered to be one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. He is known for his stellar performances in films including Fight Club, Club, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Curious Case of Benjamin Buttons, Babel, By The Sea, Seven, and Fury, to name a few. Brad Pitt also won Oscar award for the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor has produced Jon Stewart’s Irresistible and Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, which are currently in the post-production phase.

