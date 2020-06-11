Brad Pitt's 'Fury' Trivia: The Cast Underwent A Month-long Training And Other Facts

In 2014, Brad Pitt played the lead character in David Ayer’s Fury. The movie also cast Logan Lerman and Shia LaBeouf in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a grizzled tank commander who makes tough decisions as he and his crew fight their way across Germany in April 1945. The movie was critically acclaimed and Brad Pitt received high praise for his performance. Here are some lesser-known facts about Brad Pitt’s Fury. Read ahead to know more about the film's trivia:

Lesser-known facts about Fury

The cast underwent a rigorous month-long course. The final test was manning a real tank during a combat exercise. Brad Pitt, who was much older than his co-stars, made sure that he participated in all of the physical training alongside the other actors.

During the shooting of the movie, Brad Pitt and Shia LaBeouf almost got in a real fight with Scott Eastwood while the cameras were rolling. Eastwood, riding on the back, kept spitting tobacco juice onto the tank. Pitt and LaBeouf felt this was disrespectful, and exchanged words with Eastwood. Things got heated until Pitt and LaBeouf found out that the script called for Eastwood's character to spit his tobacco juice onto the tank.

Michael Peña did his own stunt driving for the tank.

About shooting in Oxfordshire, England, Brad Pitt said, "No rations, no showers, and we were sleeping in the rain. It was miserable, but we loved it".

The cut on Shia LaBeouf's face was real. He inflicted it himself each time it was necessary, to add another layer of realism to his performance.

Many of the outfits in the movie were based on real exhibits acquired from museums around the world.

The movie was shot in 62 days.

Some of the movie's weapons were also used in Saving Private Ryan (1998), Band of Brothers (2001), and The Pacific (2010).

Two brands of cigarettes were used: Lucky Strike and Camel. If someone was required to smoke during a scene, they could choose a herbal version or a real cigarette with the filter removed. The herbal cigarettes burnt away after approximately one minute. The cigar the infantry battalion doctor smokes during surgery is a genuine Cuban, as were all other cigars.

