Travis Scott Hopes To Rekindle His Relationship With Kylie Jenner After Their Split

Rapper Travis Scott recently spoke about reconciling his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, according to a news portal. The rapper is known for his amazing music and is loved by millions of fans worldwide. The rapper and Kylie Jenner had been dating for a while and have a child together; however, due to some differences in the past, the couple split up. However, now Travis is hopeful of the relationship having a fresh start again.

Does Travis Scott hope to rekindle his relationship with Kylie Jenner?

According to a news portal, Travis Scott is quite eager to restart his relationship with Kylie Jenner and thus be closer to their daughter Stormi. The news portal source added that Travis is still in touch with Kylie and they often hang out together several times. This has led Travis to believe that there is a chance, things may go back to normal with Kylie once again. The power couple had begun dating each other in 2017 and split up with each other last year in 2019.

Several news portals claimed that their relationship since then has been a series of on again off again scenarios where nothing can be said for sure. However, currently, the couple isn’t back together. Kylie Jenner recently topped the Forbes list for being one of the highest-paid celebrities. According to a news portal, Kylie and Travis Scott both often speak to each other about the future prospects in regard to their daughter. Hence, some fans believe that the couple may get back in the future.

Not too long ago when Travis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday, Kylie shared a series of pictures of him with Stormi. She called him Daddy of the year and thus fans began to assume that the couple may just get back together. Currently, according to a news portal, both Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been focused on building a strong co-parenting relationship for Stormi. The couple has also been quarantining together during the lockdown phase, according to a news portal. They did this to ensure that they stay close to their daughter during such stressful times.

