Chrissy Teigen Has An Easy Recipe For Making Pumpkin Pie Custard With A Crunchy Topping

Chrissy Teigen’s cooking blog is widely popular among her fans. It has everything from delicious recipes to kitchen hacks for one’s encounter to pans and pots. A few years ago, Chrissy Teigen released her first cookbooks Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016 and her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More in 2018. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. With all that said now, check out Chrissy Teigen’s delicious pumpkin pie custard recipe. Take a look.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognisable In These Old Pictures: Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen’s Pumpkin Pie Custard With Corn Flake Crumble

Ingredients needed:

One cup of whole milk

Three large eggs

Half cup of sugar

Half a cup of canned pumpkin pie filling

Half a teaspoon of sea salt

Three cups of any corn flakes cereal

Six tablespoons of cold unsalted butter

¼ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Has The Perfect Reply For The Online Trolls Body-shaming Her; Take A Look

Recipe to make:

Preheat the oven to a 325°F While the oven gets warm, take a blender Pour in the milk, eggs, sugar, pumpkin pie filling and a pinch of sea salt Beat the ingredients in a blender until it is smooth Take four to six ramekins and arrange them on a baking sheet Keep each ramekin with a two-inch distance Pour the custard mixture evenly in each ramekin However, make sure you have left ¼ inch of distance on the top Throw the custard into the oven Gently pour some water into the baking dish The water level should be at least half inch Bake the pumpkin pie custard for about 50-60 minutes The custards should be still jiggly in the centre Remove the custards carefully and let it cool Once it has cooled down, cover the custard tightly Refrigerate the custard mixture for about three hours You can also try refrigerating it four 24 hours For the cornflake crumble, heat the oven to 300°F Take a bowl, add the corn flakes, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon Break the corn flakes and mix all the ingredients together Spread this mixture on a baking sheet Bake the corn flakes until it is brown and toasted for about 3-4 minutes Let the cornflake crumble cool down Now, add the crumble on top of the custard and enjoy

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Tweets On Life In Quarantine Are Unmissable; Check Them Out

ALSO READ | When Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pulled Each Other's Legs On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.