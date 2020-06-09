Last Updated:

Chrissy Teigen Has An Easy Recipe For Making Pumpkin Pie Custard With A Crunchy Topping

Chrissy Teigen is widely known for her culinary skills. Take a look at this easy pumpkin pie custard recipe with a cornflake crumble on top. Take a look.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen’s cooking blog is widely popular among her fans. It has everything from delicious recipes to kitchen hacks for one’s encounter to pans and pots. A few years ago, Chrissy Teigen released her first cookbooks Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016 and her second book, Cravings: Hungry For More in 2018. Even her social media is filled with pictures of her cooking. With all that said now, check out Chrissy Teigen’s delicious pumpkin pie custard recipe. Take a look.

Chrissy Teigen’s Pumpkin Pie Custard With Corn Flake Crumble

Ingredients needed:

  • One cup of whole milk
  • Three large eggs
  • Half cup of sugar
  • Half a cup of canned pumpkin pie filling
  • Half a teaspoon of sea salt
  • Three cups of any corn flakes cereal
  • Six tablespoons of cold unsalted butter
  • ¼ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Recipe to make:

  1. Preheat the oven to a 325°F
  2. While the oven gets warm, take a blender
  3. Pour in the milk, eggs, sugar, pumpkin pie filling and a pinch of sea salt
  4. Beat the ingredients in a blender until it is smooth
  5. Take four to six ramekins and arrange them on a baking sheet
  6. Keep each ramekin with a two-inch distance
  7. Pour the custard mixture evenly in each ramekin
  8. However, make sure you have left ¼ inch of distance on the top
  9. Throw the custard into the oven
  10. Gently pour some water into the baking dish
  11. The water level should be at least half inch
  12. Bake the pumpkin pie custard for about 50-60 minutes
  13. The custards should be still jiggly in the centre
  14. Remove the custards carefully and let it cool
  15. Once it has cooled down, cover the custard tightly
  16. Refrigerate the custard mixture for about three hours
  17. You can also try refrigerating it four 24 hours
  18. For the cornflake crumble, heat the oven to 300°F
  19. Take a bowl, add the corn flakes, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon
  20. Break the corn flakes and mix all the ingredients together
  21. Spread this mixture on a baking sheet
  22. Bake the corn flakes until it is brown and toasted for about 3-4 minutes
  23. Let the cornflake crumble cool down
  24. Now, add the crumble on top of the custard and enjoy

