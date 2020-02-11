Brad Pitt Took Help From 'funny Friends' Like David Fincher To Write Quirky Award Speeches

Brad Pitt walked away with the majority of awards this year around for his performance in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film earned him various accolades ranging from Golden Globes to Oscars where the actor evidently left a remark with his acceptances speeches.

There have been various instances where the actor entertained the audiences with his funny speeches. Now, the actor has revealed that he writes his own speeches with the help from his friends in the film fraternity.

Brad Pitt's award speech preparations

As Brad Pitt was seen delivering funny and self-deprecating speeches during this year's award season, speculation around the actor hiring a professional speechwriter started doing the rounds. While speaking to a news daily in the USA, actor Brad Pitt was asked to address this situation. Brad revealed that the speeches were indeed written by him by taking help from some of his funny friends working in the industry.

As per reports, Brad Pitt's group of funny friends includes David Fincher, who directed the actor in films like Fight Club and Seven. The group also includes comedians like Jim Jefferies and Bob Oschack. The actor revealed furthermore that he and David Fincher share jokes with one another almost every week. He then went on to express that he has always been tentative about the speeches as they make him nervous.

Brad Pitt stated that this year around, he wished to do the speeches right. So, he put in some real work to make the speeches sound comfortable. The actor revealed that a good speech has to come from the heart or else it doesn't sound good. Brad Pitt concluded stating that the success of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood both commercially and critically has allowed him to have a 'special run' with this year's award seasons.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week... I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, in the end, the adults do the right thing." - #BradPitt#Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/1qQNDunYCL — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) February 10, 2020

