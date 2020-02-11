'Oscars 2020' Television Viewership Hits New Low, Drops Down 20% From 2019

The Oscars 2020 was evidently the biggest award ceremony of the year as the award season comes to a close. The nominations itself were considered to be unfair by many fans with Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler not getting the Academy's validation. Though the Oscars 2020 even created history by awarding the Best Picture Oscar to a foreign language film for the first time in 92 years, it failed to garner major viewership across the television platform.

Oscars 2020 register lowest television rating in history

The biggest award show night Oscars 2020 has reportedly garnered a television viewership of only 23.6 million in America. The ratings have evidently toppled down as 2019's Oscar ceremony garnered a viewership of 29.5 million people. Though the ratings of the show have fallen down, it was still the most-watched award shows in America.

BREAKING:



The Oscars viewership fell 25% to the lowest EVER recorded!!



It’s official,



“Woke” culture sucks!



RT! #Oscars #Oscars2020 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 10, 2020

This decline of viewership was seen not just in Oscars 2020 but also in various other ceremonies like Grammys and Golden Globes 2020. The Golden Globes Awards 2020 also registered a slight decline in viewership with only 18.3 million viewers tuning in in comparison to 2019's 18.6 million.

The Grammy Awards this time around also fell short and registered an all-time low viewership of 18.7 million. Just last year, Grammy had hit a record low of 19.9 million which was broken this year around. Besides for the poor viewership numbers of the awards ceremony, fans are reportedly happy with Parasite and Elton John taking home the Oscar trophies.

Moments after winning Best Picture, cast and filmmakers from @ParasiteMovie stop by the #Oscars Thank You Cam. pic.twitter.com/ckyhJkvIFD — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from #Rocketman 🚀 has won Best Original Song at the #Oscars! Listen to @TheAcademy Awards winning song 👉https://t.co/mQnGvn7tSz pic.twitter.com/vOAOWFJA3E — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 10, 2020

Image courtesy - The Academy Instagram

