'Oscars 2020' Television Viewership Hits New Low, Drops Down 20% From 2019

Hollywood News

Oscars 2020 registered a television viewership of only 23.6 million in America after 2019's 29.5 million. Read below to know about Oscars' viewership in 2020.

oscars 2020

The Oscars 2020 was evidently the biggest award ceremony of the year as the award season comes to a close. The nominations itself were considered to be unfair by many fans with Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler not getting the Academy's validation. Though the Oscars 2020 even created history by awarding the Best Picture Oscar to a foreign language film for the first time in 92 years, it failed to garner major viewership across the television platform.

Oscars 2020 register lowest television rating in history

The biggest award show night Oscars 2020 has reportedly garnered a television viewership of only 23.6 million in America. The ratings have evidently toppled down as 2019's Oscar ceremony garnered a viewership of 29.5 million people. Though the ratings of the show have fallen down, it was still the most-watched award shows in America. 

This decline of viewership was seen not just in Oscars 2020 but also in various other ceremonies like Grammys and Golden Globes 2020. The Golden Globes Awards 2020 also registered a slight decline in viewership with only 18.3 million viewers tuning in in comparison to 2019's 18.6 million.

The Grammy Awards this time around also fell short and registered an all-time low viewership of 18.7 million. Just last year, Grammy had hit a record low of 19.9 million which was broken this year around. Besides for the poor viewership numbers of the awards ceremony, fans are reportedly happy with Parasite and Elton John taking home the Oscar trophies.

Image courtesy - The Academy Instagram

 

 

