Brad Pitt Tells Media A Shocking Fact - That He Has Not Cried In 20 Years. Know Why

The Hollywood star, Brad Pitt recently made the statement during a conversation with Sir Anthony Hopkins for a leading international magazine. During the interview, he mentioned that he has not cried in 20 years, but that now he is more moved. He said that he is a quite famous not-crier and added that he hadn’t cried in 20 years, and now he finds himself, at this stage where he is moved by his kids, moved by his friends and also moved by the news. Read more to know about Brad Pitt’s interview with the American magazine.

Brad Pitt views on his alcohol problem

While having a conversation with his Legends Of The Fall and Meet Joe Black co-star, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Pitt also spoke about his alcohol problems. He added that he had seen alcohol as a “disservice to myself, as an escape”. He also opened up to a major publishing house in September 2016 that he had spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. He has been sober since then made a great come back giving an effortless performance in Quintin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He is now going to be seen in his forthcoming Netflix film, The Two Popes. Read more to know about Brad Pitt’s upcoming film, The Two Poses.

Brad Pitt's latest film

The Two Popes in a Netflix film which is directed by Fernando Meirelles and stars Sir Anthony as Pope Benedict, alongside Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who went on to become Pope Francis. His film will hit the cinemas first and later will stream on Netflix. Pitt says that Netflix has given the actors a great space to experiment and feels that cinema is being reduced more and more to a spectacle which is more sensational.

