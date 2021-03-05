Brad Pitt Spotted Covered In Blood, Looks Bruised & Gory On The Sets Of 'Bullet Train'

Hollywood Superstar Brad Pitt was spotted filming the much-anticipated thriller Bullet Train this week in Los Angeles, California. The 57-year-old star was photographed giving a tense look and his face was bloodied and bruised. He donned a pair of black slacks and a white torn T-shirt with black dirt and fake blood smeared on it. There were some cuts and bruises spotted on his forehead as he filmed a crash scene with a co-star. In the following images, he wiped the blood off his face and was then wearing a clear plastic face shield in between scenes as a safety measure for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Check out Brad Pitt's photos that unleashed a wave of elation amongst his fans-

Bullet train is based on a popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle written by best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. According to Metro UK, in the film, Brad Pitt will appear as an American hitman named 'Ladybug' and Kissing Booth star Joey King will play the role of Prince who kills him. The film will follow several other assassins who end up on the same fast-moving bullet train with different missions. They gradually find out their missions are somehow connected. Directed by David Leitch, the film also stars Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, and Brian Tyree Henry. It is the first time Brad will star with his longtime friend Sandra Bullock in a movie.

Know about Brad Pitt's movies and awards

Brad Pitt first gained recognition as a cowboy hitchhiker in the road film Thelma and Louise in 1991. He gave critically acclaimed performances in the crime thriller Seven and the sci-fi film 12 Monkeys and the latter earning him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and an Academy Award nomination. Pitt’s greatest commercially successful films include Ocean's Eleven, Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, World War Z, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He produced The Departed in 2006 and 12 Years Slave in 2013 both of which won the Academy Award for 'Best Picture'. Bullet Train is Pitt’s first film after his 2019 release Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for which he won his first Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. He is one of the two actors to have won Academy Awards for both Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture alongside George Clooney.

