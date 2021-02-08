Matthew McConaughey And Brad Pitt Celebrate 'Super Bowl Sunday'; Watch

The Super Bowl is one of the most celebrated occasions in the United States, which takes place every year. Film stars and celebrities from all over the country participate in the event. While Super Bowl 2021 was uniquely different than the previous ones because of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, actors Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey found their own way of celebrating the special day. Have a look at the video posted by the latter on his Instagram account, which sees the two actors enjoying the occasion by playing catch.

Matthew McConaughey and Brad Pitt’s Super Bowl Sunday celebrations

Matthew McConaughey is known to post on his social media from time to time. However, the latest video that he has posted on his Instagram is something that would have been rarely seen by netizens. On Super Bowl Sunday, when millions of fans make sure to tune into the annual NFL championship game, Matthew and Brad Pitt were seen enjoying the occasion with each other. The video shows the two actors playing ‘catch’ with each other, even as other people watch the entertaining moment. Matthew wrote in the caption of the post, “beer for a ball #superbowlsunday”.

The video starts with the companions of McConaughey nudging him to look at Brad Pitt, who was standing in a balcony directly across from him. Brad was then seen throwing the ball at Matthew, who immediately caught it. Brad was also seen smiling and waving at the fans who got to witness this highlight moment. Both the actors were seen in a casual yet sporty look, which matched with the special occasion.

Brad Pitt had previously received a lot of success for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which includes his win at the Academy Awards for the Best Supporting Actor. He will be next seen in the film Bullet Train, which is currently under production. Matthew McConaughey, on the other hand, has been out of action since his previous film The Gentlemen which released in 2019. He will be lending his voice in the upcoming film Sing 2.

