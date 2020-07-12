Brad Pitt Talks About His First Time Activities, Shares Funny Story From His First Shoot

Brad Pitt has been an influential celebrity who has been in the film industry for years. He has given his audience some of the most outstanding movies since he started his acting career. Recently, Brad Pitt sat down with an entertainment portal and spoke about some of his first times. Read on to know more about what Brad Pitt had to say about his early life. Watch

Brad Pitt speaks about his first times

Brad Pitt spoke about the time he had his first kiss, his first experience as a side actor and more. Pitt starts the story of the time when he had started doing side roles in some movies. He said that the production team had grabbed him to be the waiter. He was a part of a big dinner scene at a restaurant, and the crew had him pour champagne in the glasses.

Thus, Brad decided to improvise and add in a line for himself. He then poured the glasses of the actors in the scene. When Brad got to the actress at the end, he poured her drink, looked at her and said, 'Would you like anything else?' He did get a reply but it was just an, 'Ugh'. This was seen by the assistant director and he shouted, 'Cut, cut, cut, cut'. He then came over to Pitt and said, 'If you do that again, you're off the set'.

He also spoke about his character from his recent release, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Pitt feels that his character was a guy who was pretty at peace with his place in life. His character knew what he was dedicated to, what he was not dedicated to and looked for the best in people but was not surprised to get the worst in people.

Brad said that he could relate to that. Another cool thing about his character was that he gets to drive through LA in a really cool car. He says that a really cool car comes with a Tarantino movie. He said doing a film with Quentin Tarantino is surely going to lead to driving a cool car and not some 'sh*t box'.

More about Bad Pitt

On the professional end, Brad Pitt was recently seen in Quintin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. With this film, Brad made a great come back giving an effortless performance in this action-comedy that won a number of prestigious awards. The film was a huge success and it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing at the Oscars.

Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for this film. The film stars some of the most talented faces of the industry including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie Emile Hirsch Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Mike Moh.

