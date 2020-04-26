Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Best Movies Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are among the most popular actors in Hollywood. They are known for their stellar performances in many of their movies. Above all, their friendship remains to be a major talk of the town as fans highly appreciate their strong friendship. The two actors have been friends for over three decades. From boat parties to competing for movie roles, the two Hollywood stars often spend time together. They have also worked on several projects together. So, here are some of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's movies together. Read on:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire's movies together

This Boy's Life (1993)

This Boy's Life is helmed by Micheal Caton-Jones and produced by Fitch Cady and Art Linson. The movie features Robert De Niro, Ellen Barkin and Leonardo DiCaprio in prominent roles. The movie, which was released in the year 1993, is based on the memoir of the same name, This Boy's Life, that is penned by American author Tobias Wolff. This movie marks DiCaprio and Maguire's very first collaboration.

The Great Gatsby (2013)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire featured in Baz Luhrmann's Academy Award-winning 2013 superhit, The Great Gatsby. The flick also features Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Isla Fisher, and Elizabeth Debicki. The flick was highly praised for the cast's performances and the visual style. The movie revolves around a veteran who works in a stock market industry and later falls in love with Jay Gatsby and is intrigued by his lifestyle.

Don's Plum (2001)

It is a low budget indie movie that is helmed by R. D. Robb and produced by David Stuntman and Dale Wheatley. The flick features Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kevin Connolly, Scott Bloom, Jenny Lewis, Amber Benson, Heather McComb, Meadow Sisto, Marissa Ribisi, and Nikki Cox in prominent roles. The movie brought up a lot of controversies.

