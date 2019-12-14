Brad Pitt To Celebrate 56th Birthday With His Children Shiloh, Knox And Vivienne

Brad Pitt has been away from his children after his split with actor Angelina Jolie after two years of marriage. However, according to sources, the Inglorious Basterds actor has planned to spend his upcoming 56th birthday with three of his 6 children. Brad Pitt will reportedly be spending his birthday with his firstborn 13-year-old Shiloh Nouvel and the 11-year-old twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

Read | Brad Pitt breaks silence on his divorce with Angelina Jolie and other personal struggles

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been dating each other for seven years before they got engaged in 2013. The couple adopted three children internationally and have three children together.

The couple got married in the year 2014. Jolie reportedly filed for divorce in 2016 after Pitt's unfortunate fall-out with their eldest son Maddox.

The couple had adopted Maddox, Zahara and Pax from different countries of the world. All six children are reportedly going to spend Christmas Day with Angelina Jolie this year.

Read | Brad Pitt tells media a shocking fact - that he has not cried in 20 years. Know why

Link-up rumours

The Troy star is one of the most influential people in the American entertainment industry and has often been cited as the most attractive man in the world by various media outlets.

The actor had been in the news of late for his personal life after multiple rumours of him dating an MIT professor, a jewellery designer, and an actor hit the Internet. Brad Pitt has recently confirmed that all the reports that have surfaced online are fake and none of them had been true.

On being asked whether he reads such stories about himself, he replied saying that he neither tries to avoid them nor tries to seek them out.

Read | Brad Pitt breaks silence on dating rumours, says 'None of it is True!'

Pitt was last seen in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The comedy-drama film, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, had premiered at Cannes Film Festival and was well-received by critics. Pitt's four upcoming projects -- Kajillionaire, Blonde, Irresistible and Minari -- are scheduled to release in 2020.

Read | Brad Pitt pledged to make quality movies after Troy, which drove him crazy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.