Brad Pitt Turned Down The Lead In A High-profile Film To Star In 'Babel' And More Trivia

Brad Pitt loves to experiment with his roles. One of his most experimental roles has been in the film Babel. Babel is an Oscar-winning psychological drama that runs parallel with four stories. This Brad Pitt starrer had an ensemble cast film. Apart from the film’s interesting storyline, Brad Pitt fans will surely enjoy its interesting trivia.

Interesting trivia of Brad Pitt starrer ‘Babel’

1. Babel is a psychological drama with an ensemble cast. The film has 4 parallel storylines. In the Japan storyline of the film, in one scene Chieko (Rinko Kikuchi) and her father are in the car together. But this scene was shot without any prior permission. Hence the Babel crew decided to create man-made traffic and shoot the scene. But soon the police started chasing the crew while the shooting continued.

2. One of Babel’s storyline takes place in Morocco. But 17 days before the film’s first schedule in Morocco, none of the actors had been cast. Hence the production decided to make a casting announcement in the nearest town via television and radio. Within 24 hours, nearly 200 people showed up on the set. These people were cast the main characters and extras. Almost all of these 200 people became a part of the final cut.

3. Brad Pitt did not want to miss the opportunity to work with Alejandro G. Inarritu, hence he chose to give up the lead role in The Departed.

4. Most of the driving scenes in Babel were shot using a hand-held camera.

5. Babel was shot on different continents with a different shooting schedule. Hence most of the cast members did not meet each other until the film’s premiere.

6. Cate Blanchett wanted to turn down Babel. The reason was her character would spend most of her time laying on the floor. But Blanchett still chose to work in the film since she was a fan of Alejandro.

7. Adriana Barraza who played the role of Amelia had to gain 35 pounds for her role.

8. Since Babel was shot in several countries, the film was nearly shot for a major part of 2005.

9. The film was entirely shot on 35 mm except for Susan and Richard’s segment. Their segment was shot on 16 mm film.

