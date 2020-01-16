Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston And Other Shocking Breakups Of Hollywood

When two people break up, it is always tough. And as silly as it may seem, it is a fact that celebrity breakups hit us nearly as hard as any split-up of our close friends because we feel like we know them. We've rounded up all the shocking Hollywood celebrity breakups that have made us cry, gasp, and question if love exists. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Starves As Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite?

Surprising breakups of Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were Hollywood's hottest couple in the late '90s and early 2000s after being set up on a date by their agents in 1998. They were one of the much talked about couples in the industry as Aniston was a TV darling on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and Pitt was just hitting his stride as a major movie star. In 2000, when they got engaged, the tabloids went crazy. The couple got married on July 29, 2000, and after their wedding, they were seen everywhere together. But, rumours interrupted their wedded bliss, with many reporting that Pitt wanted children while Aniston did not. They split after five years of marriage after Pitt reportedly had an affair with his co-star Angelina Jolie while filming Mr and Mrs Smith, a rumour that spawned a million "Team Aniston" and "Team Jolie" shirts.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Teases 'FRIENDS' Fans With A Picture With Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had a much-talked-about relationship from the start. The two met while filming the action film Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 while Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Aniston and Pitt split in 2005, and it was assumed to be because of Jolie. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began dating publicly in 2005. They have three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, together adopted their son Pax, and Brad was a step-dad to Angie's previously-adopted kids Maddox and Zahara. The pair were married in 2014. Breakup rumours plagued the couple during nearly their entire marriage, so it made their split in 2017 all the more surprising, because this time, it was true.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors In Angelina Jolie-inspired Thigh-high-slits

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler met in 2000 but captured our hearts with their roles together in Arrested Development and Blades of Glory. They got married in 2003 and have two sons together. Amy and Will seemed to be a match made in heaven for the comedy world, but suddenly, the couple announced their split in 2012. Not much is known about the circumstances of the split, but it was said to be "amicable." Poehler opened up about the divorce in her memoir Yes Please!.

Also Read | Bollywood Breakups That Shook 2019; From Kartik-Sara To Vicky-Harleen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.