Brad Pitt's Production 'God Grew Tired Of Us': Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Brad Pitt has appeared in several kinds of movies over the years. Having been in the industry for more than two decades, Brad Pitt has now also stepped into the world of production. Here are some lesser-known facts about the film God Grew Tired of Us (2006), for which Brad Pitt was an executive producer. Read on:

God Grew Tired of Us lesser-known facts

John Bul Dau wrote a memoir by the same name with help from Michael Sweeney.

Panther Bior, John Bul Dau, and Daniel Pach also attended the screening of the 2006 Sundance Film Festival with the maker of the movie, Christopher Quinn.

While shooting in Sudan, Daniel Pach was spotted wearing a Seattle Sonics shirt. Fellow Lost Boy, John Bul Dau's girlfriend had flown all the way from Kakuma to Seattle and was living there at the time.

John started the John Dau Foundation that builds clinics in southern Sudan, during the shooting.

At the time, Panther Bior lived in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he attended the University of Pittsburgh for one semester. The University of Pittsburgh's mascot is the Panther.

Panther Bior earned a degree in Accounting from Point Park University in Pittsburgh and pursued his Master's in Organizational Leadership at the university.

Daniel Pach earned his GED from Bidwell Training Center and attended the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Both Daniel Patch and Panther Bior remained in Pennsylvania. Daniel Pach lives in the township of Whitehall, while Bior lives in the borough of Castle Shannon.

The boys are shown wearing grey sweatshirts with the letters "USRP" written on them when they arrive in the United States. These letters stand for the United States Refugee Program.

The family of Andrew Heyward, President of CBS News, arranged a sightseeing trip to New York City for some of the Lost Boys, including John Bul Dau.

There was a special free screening of the movie for some of the 140 Lost Boys who were living in Utah at the time of the film's reveal at the 2006 Sundance Festival.

After the movie's official screening at the Sundance Film Festival, an audience member approached John Bul Dau and slipped him a $25,000 cheque to help him finish his clinic in Sudan.

John Bul Dau attended the First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles, New York.

About God Grew Tired of Us

God grew Tired of Us is a Christopher Dillon Quinn and Tommy Walker directorial. The movie stars Panther Bior, John Bul Dau, and Nicole Kidman as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of boys from Sudan who embark on a journey to America after years of wandering Sub-Saharan Africa in search of safety.

