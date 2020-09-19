Lili Reinhart Has 'unpopular Opinion' About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Recent Reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston recently reunited on Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday. As the ex-couple read a flirty scene, the video went viral on Twitter and fans started shipping them again. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart came up with an 'unpopular tweet' suggesting to leave the two alone and not talk about their old relationship. Take a look at what she had to say:

Lili Reinhart's 'unpopular' opinion on Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston

On September 17, 2020, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read. During the reading, Bradd Pitt was playing the role of Brad Hamilton while his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was portraying Linda Barrett from Fast Times at Ridgemont High. The two had to perform a scene that included Brad Hamilton having a dream about Jennifer's character Linda Barrett. Things got flirty in the scene as Jennifer Anniston had to read the lines of Linda Barrette. Brad Pitt was seen blushing the entire time during the scene. As a result, Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the couple's flirty scene and how happy they would be if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston patched up.

Showing displeasure, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart took to her Twitter to ask the social media users to stop invading their personal space. She shared her 'unpopular opinion' on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's recent reunion becoming a trend. She wrote, "Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace."

Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone? Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they’re involved in something together. Let them live their lives in peace. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 18, 2020

Lili Reinhart's Twitter opinion immediately went viral as some netizens trolled her while most supported her and said that they agreed with her. Her tweet already has more than 2k retweets and 38.6k likes. Lili's fans supported her by calling the Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston 'obsession' as 'toxic'. While on the other side, fans who still ship Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston retweeted Lili Reinhart's tweet showing they disagree with her opinion.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read

This Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Read is a part of Dane Cook’s Feelin’ A-Live series. The event was hourlong and will raise money for Fast Times at Ridgemont High star Sean Penn and Ann Lee’s CORE nonprofitable causes like coronavirus fund reliefs, etc. The Fast Times at Ridgemont High Table Read also features Sean Penn, Shia LeBeouf, Julia Roberts, John Legend, and Matthew, alongside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Morgan Freeman narrated the story while the others played various roles from the film.

