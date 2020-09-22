Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt’s Reunion Details Revealed By Dane Cook

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt pretty much set the internet on fire when they were reunited for the 'Dane Cook Present Feelin A'Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.' The two were married for five years before their divorce in the year 2005. Not only were the two superstars reunited at the table read, celebs like Mathew MacCoughney, Julia Roberts, and Morgan Freeman were also a part of the virtual reunion.

Also Read: 'Friends' Reunion Trailer: Fan-made Videos That Left Viewers Thinking Of Them To Be Real

Dane Cook on how Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt came on board

Dane Cook managed the mammoth task of bringing these stalwarts on one frame. He also spoke on the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast regarding the same. The comedian revealed that he knew that he wanted to bring A-listers like the Friends alum to the reading. He went on to say that after he texted Jennifer, she immediately agreed to be a part of the reading stating that she could not be more excited regarding the same. He then revealed that he next, wanted to approach Brad for the same to make the 'reunion' happen. However, the comedian clarified that Jennifer came on board much before the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor. Dane went on to say that Brad's team quickly went on to agree for the same. He also added that there were no 'hesitation, drama, or rules' from Brad's side regarding his participation in the same.

NOT EVERYONE LAUGHING AT THEM pic.twitter.com/MPnp72hH5f — ﹃ azar ﹄ (@cliffsb00th) September 18, 2020

Also Read: Friends Cast Had A Mini Reunion At Emmys 2020 With Jason Bateman Making A Cameo Appearance

Dane Cook on how the virtual reunion fell apart many times

Dane went on to say that what took place between Jennifer and Brad was what exactly what they had hoped for which was a 'nice engagement between two massively incredible and talented people.' However, Dane also added that the entire process to make the table read happen was not as smooth as it looked. He mentioned how the whole thing 'fell apart a lot.' He added how the virtual reunion was supposed to be taking place in spring. But the event went on to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. He said that the event was supposed to be held on April but it was cancelled at least 5 times before finally taking place recently.

Also Read: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite Onscreen After 19 Years, Here's What Happened

Also Read: Lisa Kudrow Speaks About Whether Ellen DeGeneres Will Host The 'FRIENDS' Reunion Special

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.