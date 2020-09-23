26 Years Of FRIENDS: Bruce Willis To Brad Pitt, Here's A List Of Popular Guest Stars

The iconic Hollywood sitcom, FRIENDS crossed another milestone completing 26 successful years. The cast consisting of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox have immortalised the six New York friends who navigate through life, love and career with a coffee joint as their regular haunt. While celebrating 26 years of FRIENDS, here is a look at all the guest stars that appeared on the 10 seasons of the sitcom.

Guest Stars on FRIENDS

Christina Applegate

She stars as Rachel's mean sister, Amy Green. She appeared in two episodes in season 9 and season 10, The One with Rachel’s Other Sister and The One Where Rachel’s Sister Babysits. She was the aunt who pieced Emma's ears without Ross and Rachel's consent.

Reese Witherspoon

She played Rachel's other sister, Jill Green. She appeared in two consecutive episodes in season 6 The One with Rachel's Sister and The One Where Chandler Can't Cry. She tries to get together with Ross but the latter breaks it off in the second episode.

George Clooney and Noah Wyle

Image credit: all_about_er Instagram, georgeclooneyofflcial Instagram

They play the post ER doctors Dr Mitchell and Dr Rosen in season 1, The One with Two Parts: Part 2. They treat Rachel's injured and later also end up having a very awkward date with Rachel and Monica. The two girls pretend to be each other since Rachel did not have insurance.

Adam Goldberg

He played Chandler's crazy roommate, Eddie in three episodes of season 2, The One Where Eddie Moves In, The One Where Dr Ramoray Dies and The One Where Eddie Won't Go. He seems to keep forgetting the happenings of the previous day and also used to stare at Chandler at night while he was sleeping. Chandler finally made him leave by bringing back Joey and pretending that Eddie never lived there.

Winona Ryder

Rachel's college friend, Melissa Warburton in season 7, The One with Rachel’s Big Kiss. She had kissed Rachel in college but does not admit it in front of her friends feeling embarrassed. However, later she admits that she had always been in love with Rachel.

Brad Pitt

He played the character of Will Colbert in season 8, The One With The Rumour. His appearances were one of the most iconic ones where he played the role of a kid who used to be bullied by Rachel in school because he was overweight. He also started the 'I Hate Rachel Green' club with Ross in high school.

Gary Oldman

Image credit: dr.drakeramoray51 Instagram

He played Richard Crosby in season 7, The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding: Part 1 and The One With Monica and Chandler's Wedding: Part 2. He was Joey's co-star in the World War II movie where Joey was playing a part during Chandler and Monica's wedding. He was seen dressed in a soldier's uniform.

Dakota Fanning

Image credit: Still from the episode

She played the role of Mackenzie in season 10, The One With Princess Consuela. She was seen with Joey while he tried to persuade Monica and Chandler from settling in the suburbs. Fanning had a brief role as a child artist.

Alec Baldwin

He played the role of Parker, Phoebe's boyfriend in season 8, The One With The Tea Leaves and The One In Massapequa. He used to be excited by everything and exaggerated everything. The gang got tired of his over-enthusiasm until dumping him in the second episode.

Freddie Prinze Jr

He plays Ross and Rachel's male nanny Sandy in season 9, The One with the Male Nanny. He seems a bit feminine but rather adept in his job. However, this makes Ross uncomfortable.

Dermot Mulroney

He essays the role of Rachel's co-worker Gavin Mitchell in season 9, The One Where Rachel Goes Back to Work and The One Where Monica Sings. Initially, Rachel dislikes him thinking he is out to get her job. However, later she feels attracted towards him and they share a kiss on Monica's terrace.

Susan Sarandon

She plays Joey's famous co-star Jessica Lockhart from Days of Our Lives in season 7, The One With Joey's New Brain. She gets cut off from the show after slapping someone. She also dates Joey briefly while Monica tries to get herself slapped by her for a fan moment.

Jeff Goldblum

He plays the role of the Hollywood director Leonard Hayes in season 9, The One with the Mugging. In the scene he makes Joey play out the whole scene while Joey has to go to the washroom. However, he mistakes Joey's urgency for brilliant acting.

Jennifer Coolidge

She played Phoebe and Monica's previous roommate in season 10, The One with Ross’s Tan. They were very annoyed by her fake British accents and lies. However, the truth comes out in the end.

Danny DeVito

He was the stripper at Phoebe's bachelorette in season 10, The One Where The Stripper Cries. He had an emotional breakdown. The girls then urged him to perform.

Paul Rudd

He plays Phoebe's blind date turned husband, season 9 and 10. Joey forgets to arrange the blind date for Pheobe and screams out 'Mike' in the coffee house and he answers. He goes to the date in exchange for free food. He and Phoebe breaks it off for a while before they reunite in season 10.

Jon Favreau

Before Jon Favreau was famous as Marvel's Happy, he was popular as Pete Becker, Monica's wealthy boyfriend. He appeared in six episodes of season 3.

Julia Roberts

She plays Susie Moss, Chandler's classmate in season 2, The One After the Superbowl: Part 2. She pretends to like him. However, later in the episode, she leaves him in the washroom without his pants as revenge for being mean to her in school.

Jean Claude Van Damme

He plays as himself in the sitcom. Rachel and Monica fight over him as to who would approach to talk to him. He appears in season 2, The One After the Superbowl: Part 2 the same one as Julia Roberts.

Selma Blair

She plays the role of Wendy, Chandler's co-worker in Tulsa in season 9, The One with Christmas in Tulsa. She tries to get close to Chandler. Monica also gets jealous of her when she gets to know that she was runner up for Miss Tulsa beauty pageant.

Bruce Willis

Image credit: Still from the episode

He plays Ross's girlfriend's dad, Paul Stevens. After he meets Rachel he starts dating her but she breaks it off when he turns out to be a needy man child. He appeared in three episodes of season 6 for free after losing a bet with Matthew Perry.

Hugh Laurie

Image credit: cronicasdeunacinefila Instagram

He is Rachel's co-passenger on the flight when she goes to London for Ross and Emily's wedding in season 4, The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2. Although he does not want to listen, Rachel tells him his love story with Ross and why she is on her way to London. Fed up, he screams at her that Ross and Rachel were on a break!

Anna Faris

She stars as the woman whose children Monica and Chandler adopt. She begets twins and Chandler has a moment of a surprise but then adjusts to it pretty quickly. Faris appears throughout the 10th season.

Sean Penn

Image credit: cronicasdeunacinefila Instagram

He plays Phoebe's twin sister's boyfriend, Eric in season 8, The One With The Halloween Party and The One With The Stain. He meets her at first at the coffee house where he mistakes Pahoebe for Ursula and then they find a lot in common. Howevre, later Phoebe realises that Eric is till in love with her twin and is with her because Phoebe reminds him of Ursula.

Ben Stiller

Image credit: cronicasdeunacinefila Instagram

He plays Rachel's boyfriend, Tommy in season 3, The One with the Screamer. It was a brief role and the gang did not like him because he used to scream a lot. Hence then nickname, Screamer.

Charlie Sheen

Image credit: cronicasdeunacinefila Instagram

He plays the role of Phoebe's boyfriend who is also a sailor in season 2, The One with the Chicken Pox. He can meet her very less since he is always on some submarine mission. In the episode, Phoebe gives him chickenpox.

Image credit: bradpittofficial Instagram, Bruce Willis Instagram, Reese Witherspoon Instagram

