Brad Pitt's Most Memorable Films For Those Who Love Crime Genre; See List Here

Brad Pitt is a Hollywood actor who is known for his acting skills as well as his award-winning movies that he produced over the years. He is known for his unconventional movies and the versatile roles he played in different movies. Take a look at the top crime-based movies that Brad Pitt was part of.

Brad Pitt's top criminal roles:

Ocean's franchise

Brad Pitt played the role of Rusty Ryan who, with his friend Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, plans a heist of $150 million from the casino owner Terry. The movie was made in a franchise where 3 of its seasons featured Brad Pitt in pivotal roles. The first part is known as Ocean Eleven, which featured an ensemble cast of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Andy García, Bernie Mac and Julia Roberts. The movie was released in 2001 and was an instant success at the box-office. Director Soderbergh then directed two sequels of Ocean's Eleven called Ocean's Twelve in 2004 and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007, which form the three parts of the Ocean trilogy.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Brad Pitt played a main role in the novel turned movie of the same name, titled The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. The movie was released back in 2007 and is a western film written and directed by Andrew Dominik. The movie is all about the relationship between the titular characters and the events that lead to the killing. Brad Pitt plays the role of Jesse James while Casey Affleck plays the role of Robert Ford. The movie's screenplay was considered to be a dark and contemplative depiction of the characters.

Kalifornia

The road thriller movie titled Kalifornia was released in 1993. The movie was a directorial debut of director Dominic Sena. Brad Pitt along with Juliette Lewis, David Duchovny, and Michelle Forbes in pivotal roles. The movie is filmed in rural California and Georgia. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, however, the acting, as well as the pairing of Pitt and Lewis, was widely praised. The plot revolves around the story of a journalist and his girlfriend who travel across the country to research serial killings. They face a twist of fate when they carpool with the psychopath Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Lewis.

Killing Them Softly

Killing Them Softly is a crime genre movie released back in 2012. The movie was directed by Andrew Dominik and was even premiered at the Palme d'Or and received many positive reviews. The movie is based on a novel. like many of Brad Pitt's movies. It is based on George V. Higgins' novel Cogan's Trade. The plot revolves around the life of three small-time crooks who intend to rob an illegal gambling operation. Brad Pitt comes into play as one of the hitmen along with James Gandolfini that the mob sends to deal with the crooks.

