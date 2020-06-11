Popular Songs From Brad Pitt's Films That Will Brighten Up Your Day

Brad Pitt has done numerous hit films and has been praised for his performance in them. Brad Pitt's movies include Babel, Meet Joe Black, Happy Feet Two, Mr & Mrs. Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fight Club, Seven, Troy, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Ocean's 11, Money Ball and many more. The actor's movies are indeed popular but his songs are no less. Listed below are some of the popular soundtracks Brad Pitt featured in.

READ:Brad Pitt Was Not The First Choice For 'Se7en' & Other Lesser Known Facts About The Film

Brad Pitt's Soundtracks to listen to

READ:Brad Pitt's 'Se7en' And Other Serial Killer Movies That You Can Binge Watch

Somewhere Over The Rainbow - What A Wonderful World

This is one of the popular songs from the film, Meet Joe Black. The song is romantic and emotional and emotes feelings of love and passion. The song is from the album, Facing Future. It is sung by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole. The song is written by E.Y. Harburg and Harold Arlen. There are multiple other songs to listen to from the 1998 film, Meet Joe Black.

READ:Brad Pitt's Se7en, Fight Club And Other Popular Films Starring Him From The 90

Bridge Of Light

This is a song from Happy Feet Two. Brad Pitt voiced a character in this movie. The song is all about hope and happiness. The song is motivational and talks about there being light at the end of the tunnel. The song's lyrics are powerful enough to lift the spirits of just about anyone. A few lines from the song Bridge of Light from the film Happy Feet Two are penned below.

"Just when you think

Hope is lost

And giving up

Is all you got,

Blue turns black,

Your confidence is cracked,

There seems no turning back from here"

Deportation

This is Brad Pitt's song from the film Babel. The song is sung by Gustavo Santaolalla. The 2006 film stars Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Adriana Barraza, Gael García Bernal, Rinko Kikuchi, and Kōji Yakusho in pivotal roles. The song is melodious and soulful. The film also won multiple awards including the Golden Globes Award. The film won multiple awards but it also won great titles for its soulful music. The album among many won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and the BAFTA Award for Best Film Music.

My Name Is Tom

This is Brad Pitt's song from the film, Spy Game. The song is based on Pitt's character Tom Bishop. The song is sung by Harry Gregson-Williams. The 2001 film also stars Catherine McCormack in the lead role alongside Brad Pitt. The song is classy and showcases Tom's flamboyant style.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.