When Brad Pitt Revealed Interesting Details About His Favourite Football Club; Read

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is one of the most influential actors. Apart from acting in several blockbusters hit movies, Pitt has also produced many television shows and films. Talking about his love for sports, the reputed actor in several past interviews has expressed his love for football. In an old interview with a news portal, Brad Pitt was once seen revealing details about his favourite football team.

Which is Brad Pitt’s favourite football team?

During a media interaction which was done ahead of the release of his movie Moneyball, Brad Pitt revealed that his entire family is behind the house of reds. Pitt added that particularly, his then-wife Angelina Jolie followed Liverpool for over a decade. The actor also said he has several friends who are very close to Liverpool FC and if he went to take another name, he might get disowned by all of them.

In other news, various media reports have now surfaced online regarding Pitt having problems connecting with his two estranged sons, Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt. The media reports suggest that Brad’s relationship with his sons has been under strain after they had a massive fight, back in 2016. Reports further state that the actor’s relationship with Maddox Jolie-Pitt “continues to be non-existent”.

However, media reports claimed that Brad wasn’t very close to his second son Pax and is trying to change his equation with him. Maddox is the only member of the Jolie-Pitt family who has openly issued statements about his stressed relationship with his father. When Maddox was asked about his relationship with father, he replied saying that “whatever happens, happens”.

On the professional front, Brad Pitt has bankrolled a biographical drama movie namely Blonde which is helmed by Andrew Dominik. The movie is loosely based on the 2000 novel of the same name by author Joyce Carol Oates. The premise of Blonde surrounds the fictionalised take on the life of Marilyn Monroe. Ana de Armas will be seen in the lead role essaying the character Norma Jeane in the film. The production and release of Blonde have been hampered due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

