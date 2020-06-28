All You Need To Know About Brad Pitt's Production House, Plan B Entertainment

Brad Pitt is one of the most loved actors and is loved by fans all over the world. In the year 2001, he started his own production house Plan B Entertainment Holdings, LLC or more commonly known as Plan B. The three founders of this company were Brad Grey, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. But after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got a divorce in 2005, Grey became the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Brad Pitt became the sole owner of the company. Since then, Plan B Entertainment has been making movies loved by fans. Here is all you should know about Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.

Read Also | Brad Pitt And Jolie Were In Pune During The Shooting Of A Mighty Heart; Here's More Trivia

Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment

Plan B Entertainment has been making film joined with several other production houses over the years. Plan B currently holds a deal of production deal with Amazon Studios and has also signed a new deal with Warner Bros. after parting ways in 2005. From 2005 to 2013 Plan B made films with Paramount Pictures. Plan B then joined hands with RatPac Entertainment and New Regency for making films from 2014 to 2017. Its last active deal was with Annapurna Pictures.

Read Also | Brad Pitt's 'Fight Club': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie That You Probably Didn't Know

In the early 2000s, Plan B Entertainment made about nine films among which several films were lived by fans. For example, Troy Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and also made The Departed which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Apart from this, the studio made films like Running with Scissors, Year of the Dog, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Read Also | Brad Pitt Can't Control His Laughter In This Blooper Video From 'Moneyball'; Watch

After 2010, Plan B Entertainment produces several fan favourite films as well as critically acclaimed and award-winning films. Some of the award-winning films that have got nominated for the Best Film from 2010 to 2020 are The Tree of Life, Moneyball, Selma, The Big Short and Vice. Films like Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Other than this Plan B made fan favourite films like Kick-Ass 1 & 2, Eat, Pray, Love, World War Z, The Lost City of Z, and The Big Short. Some upcoming projects of the production house are Kajillionaire and Minari.

Read Also | Brad Pitt's Golden Globe-awarded And Nominated Movies To Binge-watch; See List

Other than movies Plan B Entertainment has also made several TV shows. This list includes Pretty/Handsome of 2008, Resurrection, Deadbeat, The OA and Sweetbitter. In 2020 the production house is working on making a Lego Masters and will also be making shows like The Third Day and Americanah.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.