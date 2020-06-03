Brad Pitt's 5 Worst Ranked Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt is a Hollywood actor who is known for many commercially hit films like Fight Club, the Ocean series, Troy, Mr & Mrs Smith, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and many more. Here is the list of his worst-ranked movies according to the popular movie rating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Brad Pitt's top 5 worst movies

The Counselor - 34% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Counselor featured an ensemble cast of acclaimed actors including Brad Pitt, Michael Fassbender, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem. However, the movie was reportedly regarded to have a clumsy screenplay with not much to show in the suspense or a thriller sense. The plot of the movie showed the story of a lawyer who somehow gets involved in drug trafficking. The movie is directed by Ridley Scott who is famous for directing movies like Gladiator and Prometheus.

Cutting Class - 25% on Rotten Tomatoes

The movie Cutting Class is an American black comedy film which was released in 1989. The Rospo Pallenberg directed movie featured Donovan Leitch Jr., Jill Schoelen, Brad Pitt, Roddy McDowall and Martin Mull in pivotal roles. The movie is considered to be Brad Pitt's first major role on the silver screen.

Johnny Suede - 33% on Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt featured in another black comedy called Johnny Suede. The movie was directed by Tom DiCillo and saw Pitt portraying the role of a young man who has an attitude problem as well as an infatuation for becoming like his rock n roll idol Ricky Nelson. The movie received a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One can see Brad Pitt portraying an iconic hairstyle in this movie.

The Devil's Own - 33% on Rotten Tomatoes

The movie titled The Devil's Own showcased Brad Pitt in a thriller movie along with Harrison Ford. The story is about an IRA gunman who brings an American family amidst the crossfire of terrorism. Brad Pitt plays the role of IRA's assassins. The movie was released in 1997 and received a rating of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cool World - 6% on Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt's movie Cool Wolrd is a uniquely scripted film about an ex-con cartoonist who escapes the prison through his cartoon series. The movie was released in 1992 and was considered as a live-action/animated fantasy-comedy film. Directed by Ralph Bakshi, the movie starred Kim Basinger, Gabriel Byrne and Brad Pitt in pivotal roles. Brad Pitt plays the role of an investigator in the film. The movie received a rating of 6% on Rotten Tomatoes.

