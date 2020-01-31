Bradley Cooper Impressed The Audience With His Performance In These Movies

Bradley Cooper is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. He is not only an actor but a director and producer as well. Bradley Cooper has been nominated for several awards over the years. So if you are a fan of Bradley Cooper, you should definitely watch these movies.

Bradley Cooper’s best movie performances

1. Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook was a film that won Bradley Cooper a tremendous amount of critical acclaim. In this David O. Russell directed film, Bradley Cooper played the role of a man who is suffering from bipolar disorder. The film was not only a commercial success but also went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations and several Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

2. American Hustle

American Hustle marked the second collaboration between Bradley Cooper and David O. Russell. This black comedy consisted of an ensemble cast of Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Jeremy Renner and Bradley Cooper’s Silver Linings Playbook co-star Jennifer Lawrence. American Hustle went on to receive ten Academy Award nominations. This Bradley Cooper-starrer film went on to win three BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globes.

3. A Star Is Born

A Star Is Born marked the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper. The film also starred Bradley Cooper alongside pop star Lady Gaga. The film was critically acclaimed and also went on to collect $234 million through its global ticket sales. A Star Is Born went on to receive eight Oscar nominations and eventually won the Best Original Song award.

4. American Sniper

American Sniper is another shining star in Bradley Cooper’s film career. American Sniper is one of the most successful films in his career. Bradley Cooper even went to receive an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Chris Kyle in the film. The film collected $547 million globally.

